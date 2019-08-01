Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Aug. 2, 2019

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports giving out multiple warnings for people intentionally feeding bears.

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports that mange still is present in black bears in Clinton County. Adhering to the statewide prohibition on feeding black bears helps prevent the spread of mange.

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reminds everyone that will be taking a new hunter out this year to be sure to get into a Hunter-Trapper Education class soon. “The fall hunting seasons will be here before you know it and the classes fill up very quickly!” Cole said.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that several individuals were cited for riding their UTVs on Hunter Access cooperator property.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that spring gobbler season was a quiet one. “One hunter asked if we could stock turkeys that gobble, as most were quiet the whole season,” Orwig said. “The good news is I’m seeing plenty of turkeys and the fall season looks promising.

Centre County Game Warden Dan Murray reports that recent law-enforcement efforts have resulted in several charges being filed for unlawful possession of game or wildlife, and violations of state game lands regulations.

Land Manager Eric Erdman reports that the Youth Hunter Education Challenge, held at Scotia Range, State Game Land 176 in Centre County, was a success this year with just shy of 180 competitors. Youth from across the commonwealth competed in this full-day event that included shooting shotguns, rifles, muzzleloaders, blackpowder, archery and taking a wildlife exam.

Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports bear numbers seem to be high in northern Tioga County. “I am getting lots of reports from the public about the bears that they are seeing,” Nelson said. “There have also been multiple sightings of numerous cinnamon phase bears in the district.”

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports Illegal ATV traffic on state game lands is increasing with people going to camps during summer months.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that, with the expansion of Disease Management Area 3, new DMAP units were created, giving deer hunters more opportunity.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a person was encountered feeding black bears.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a subject was apprehended for burning copper wire on Hunter Access property.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports two stray dogs were observed killing deer fawns in Graham Township.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith suspects bears in the area are being fed. Many bears are reported to be hanging out on back decks and porches, indicating they are used to finding food in these areas. Please do not feed bears. Feeding bear and elk is illegal. Feeding also can also spread disease.

Cameron County Game Warden Wayne A. Hunt reports citing an individual for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia on State Game Land 25. The individual was reported passed out along a popular hiking trail and was still there when Hunt arrived on scene.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports an increase in calls relating to young wildlife. “It is important for the wellbeing of wildlife for people to leave the animals alone,” Ritter said. “Interfering with wildlife places an increased amount of stress on them.”

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports several individuals have been caught fishing on state game lands without a valid fishing license.

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports that a Cumberland Valley Township woman has been charged with unlawfully killing a non-bearded turkey during the spring turkey season. The hunter did not comply with the mistake-kill procedure that is in place after she killed a hen turkey that did not have a beard.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports a recent significant decrease in violations and abuse of the State Game Land 183 shooting range. “Thanks to those who strive to keep our shooting ranges safe and clean,” Sowers said.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reminds people that taking in young wildlife is not only unlawful and detrimental to wildlife, but also is a public-safety concern.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports he will be filing charges against two individuals who were using exploding targets at the State Game Land 127 shooting range. “Only paper targets on designated backers are allowed on game lands shooting ranges,” said Abraham.

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports that multiple individuals recently were cited in his district for unlawfully killing a cottontail rabbit, a mourning dove and an eastern chipmunk.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that an individual was given a warning for leaving a vehicle abandoned on State Game Land 13.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports a law-enforcement detail on State Game Land 57 resulted in he and other officers encountering three individuals who were in possession of marijuana, and five others unlawfully riding ATVs. Multiple citations and warnings were issued.

Bradford County Game Warden Michael Goodenow reports that an Operation Game Thief report led to an individual being held liable for allowing a youth hunter to hunt while unsupervised and to kill an additional spring turkey.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports farmers cutting hay helps with the Game Commission’s annual wild turkey survey. “The birds become much more visible once the hay is cut,” said Webb.