‘I’ve been bitten! It was a lot of pain’

So was it a muskie that bit a boy in Fox Lake recently? (Wikipedia)

The reports come in from time to time in lake country: A person in the lake – or even on the dock, dangling their feet in the water – gets bit by something lurking below the water’s surface.

And, obviously, it always begs the question: What was it?

So it is again, this time on Fox Lake in Dodge County, where a 10-year-old boy says he was recently bit by a fish – a muskie or northern pike? – while putting on water skies in the lake, resulting in 16 stitches in the boy’s foot.

“I ripped it out (his foot out of the fish’s mouth), and I knew I was bleeding, so I screamed, ‘I’ve been bitten!’ It was a lot of pain,” AJ Campione, of Franklin, Wis., told WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

