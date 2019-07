Angling Buzz: The great line debate – mono vs. fluoro vs. braid [video]

What’s the best fishing line? Monofilament? Fluorocarbon? Braided line?

For beginners, this can be a daunting, confusing subject. Each line type has it’s own unique characteristics – floating/sinking, stretchiness, abrasion resistance, opacity, etc.

Yes, there’s a lot to consider, and the folks at Angling Buzz tackle the subject in their most recent video.