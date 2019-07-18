Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 19, 2019

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

While on patrol in Franklin County, state wildlife officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, and state wildlife officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, were checking anglers along the Scioto River. The officers observed two subjects fishing up and down the stream bank and contacted them. Both subjects had valid fishing licenses, and the officers noticed a small cooler off to the side. Officer Kiger asked to look in the cooler and found seven undersized largemouth bass and smallmouth bass. A summons was issued to both fishermen and they were ordered to pay $132 each.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

During the early teal hunting season, state wildlife officer Eric VonAlmen, assigned to Wood County, was observing duck hunters at Mallard Club Wildlife Area. Officer VonAlmen could see several groups in the marsh from his location. One individual was observed walking into the cattails where he had his kayak hidden. A short time later, he re-emerged with an aluminum beverage can. He drank from it several times and shared some with his hunting partner. After the individual was done drinking the beverage, he held the can underwater until it sank. Officer VonAlmen contacted the two hunters near the parking lot at the end of their hunt. The hunter who sank the can was issued a summons for littering on state property and paid $187 in fines and court costs with 30 days of jail suspended.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

During the deer gun season, state wildlife officer Brennan Earick, assigned to Ashland County, received a hunting without permission complaint. Officer Earick and state wildlife investigator Brian Banbury responded to the area and located an individual hunting the farm. During the investigation, two more individuals were contacted on the property. One of the men had hunted the property on opening day and killed an antlered deer. Officer Earick and investigator Banbury seized the antlers, cape, and meat from a local taxidermist and meat processor. All three individuals received summonses for hunting without permission, and one individual was charged with hunting without a valid deer permit. All three men pleaded guilty and were convicted. The group paid fines and costs totaling more than $2,900 for the violations. In addition, the man who killed the buck was charged $6,000 in restitution.

State wildlife officer Randy White, assigned to Lorain County, investigated several cases following the 2018-2019 deer season where hunters attempted to manipulate the licensing and game check system to circumvent Ohio’s hunting laws. Four suspects were convicted in Elyria Municipal Court of licensing and tagging violations, and paid fines and costs totaling more than $640.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

While working on the Ohio River, state wildlife officer Roy Rucker, assigned to Gallia County, observed an individual throw a bottle and bait containers into the river as he was preparing to leave. Officer Rucker contacted the individual as he was packing his fishing gear into his car. After a brief conversation, the individual admitted to throwing the trash into the river. The angler was issued one citation for stream litter and paid $185 in fines and court costs in Gallipolis Municipal Court.

In October 2018, hunters scouting for deer stand locations reported an abandoned vehicle located at the end of a remote trail on Waterloo Wildlife Area in Athens County. State wildlife officer Mark Basinger, assigned to Athens County, and a lieutenant from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office inspected the vehicle and found that the keys were still inside, and the front windows had been left partially down. Officer Basinger and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper interviewed the owner, who was eventually charged with several violations, including operating a vehicle in a nondesignated area and curfew violations for being on a wildlife area after hours while not in the act of fishing, hunting, or trapping.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

In December 2018, state wildlife officer Mark Schemmel, assigned to Auglaize County, was contacting anglers along the Grand Lake St. Marys spillway. Because of a recent warm-up, there was a section of fishable waters in Beaver Creek producing an active walleye bite. Several anglers were observed along the creek, and one angler caught the attention of officer Schemmel because he quickly gathered his belongings and walked off in the opposite direction. Officer Schemmel contacted the angler and requested to inspect the individual’s fishing license. It was later determined that the angler was a nonresident and did not possess a valid fishing license. The individual received a summons into Celina Municipal Court for fishing without a license. He was later found guilty and received a fine of $76 and court costs of $99.