Increase to three lines per angler on Ohio portion of Erie?

On the Ohio River, it was proposed to reduce the combined daily bag limit of sauger, saugeye or walleye to six fish.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Wildlife Council received several new fishing proposals at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, July 10, according to the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife. If approved, proposed regulations will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The Division of Wildlife proposed to increase the number of lines per angler to three while fishing in Ohio’s portion of Lake Erie, including areas immediately upstream in creeks, rivers and tributaries. Under current regulations, an angler can fish with up to two lines simultaneously statewide.

On the Ohio River, it was proposed to reduce the combined daily bag limit of sauger, saugeye or walleye to six fish. An additional proposal would establish the sauger, saugeye and walleye length limit at 14 inches in the western fishing unit (South Point west to the Indiana state line). These proposals are designed to align Ohio River fishing regulations with bordering states.

It was further proposed to move Ohio’s free fishing dates to Father’s Day weekend, annually. The current free fishing dates are the first Saturday and Sunday in May. Father’s Day is on the third Sunday in June.

Additional regulations proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday:

Existing fishing regulations at American Electric Power’s ReCreation Lands are proposed to remain at Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife Area.

It was proposed that access to Eagle Creek Wildlife Area in Brown County would be by special permit only from Sept. 1 through May 31, annually. No access permit would be required from June 1 through Aug. 31, annually. It was proposed that Eagle Creek Wildlife Area will be reserved as a space where beginning hunters can participate in mentored hunts, and access will be granted through a drawing system.

Sloan’s crayfish was proposed to be removed from Ohio’s list of threatened species. A strong population of Sloan’s crayfish has been documented within its native Ohio range.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area reservoir has been drained and proposed to be removed from site-specific regulations.

A complete list of proposals is available at wildohio.gov. A statewide public hearing on the proposed rules will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s District One office on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m. The office is located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus 43215. For those unable to attend the hearing, comments will also be accepted online at wildohio.gov. The online form will be available in August.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates after considering public input at their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to register at least two days before the meeting by calling 614-265-6304.