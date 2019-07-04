Michigan Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – July 5, 2019

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Lake St. Clair

Walleye fishing has been good on Lake St. Clair around cans 29 and 30 at the mouth of the South Channel. A few catfish and perch have also been caught by those trolling nightcrawler harnesses. Good walleye and bass fishing has been reported at the Dumping Grounds. Bass are also hitting off the mile roads.

Trenton Area

Fair numbers of walleyes have been caught in the Detroit River with a jig and piece of crawler or when trolling or drifting a nightcrawler harness. Good smallmouth action has been reported, and anglers are still getting a few white bass, too. Not much to report on the yellow perch.

Luna Pier Area

Water levels are still extremely high on Lake Erie and most of the ramps at Sterling State Park and Bolles Harbor were submerged, especially during an east wind. Bring boots or waders for launching and be sure to watch your step as the docks can be slippery. Walleye fishing was a bit tougher. The bays off Bolles Harbor and Toledo Beach were less than ideal for fishing because of the considerable weeds and turbid water. Anglers reported clearer water further north in Brest Bay. Walleyes were caught close to shore however most limit catches came between Stony Point and the River Raisin in 26 to 28 feet of water. Bottom bouncers, bandits and spoons have produced good results. Largemouth bass and pike have been caught in the shallows near Pt. Mouillee.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Coloma Area

Bass fishing has been very good on Paw Paw Lake. Good numbers of both smallmouth and largemouth have been caught. Panfish action has been good on Paw Paw and Van Auken lakes. Fish are still bedding on some lakes, but they seem to be moving in and out of the shallows. River fishing has been fair. A few skamania have been caught on the St. Joseph River and off the pier in Lake Michigan. Channel catfish action also has been good on the St. Joe.

Kalamazoo Area

Bluegills are starting to move off the beds, but can still be found in shallow water due to the high water levels. Black gnats with wax worms and spiders have been working well. Trolling rigs will be more effective in the next couple of weeks. In most areas, bass are post spawn and have been off the beds for a week or so. Largemouth are starting to move towards the summer hot spots, but the rainy weather and slightly cooler temps have slowed the bass fishing down quite a bit. Crappie fishing has been the best the last couple of weeks. They’re in about 12 to 14 feet of water. Slider grubs on 1⁄16-ounce jig heads have been working well on many lakes, in the colors smoke glitter and pumpkin/chartreuse.

Grand Rapids Area

Water levels on the Grand River were still high, but a few more anglers were heading out. Some big flathead catfish and smallmouth bass were caught below the 6th Street Dam. A few walleyes were also caught.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Walleye fishing has been good in Saginaw Bay out near buoys 1 and 2 in 30 feet of water, at the Dumping Grounds in 16 to 18 feet of water, and at the Spark Plug in 20 to 23 feet of water when trolling crawlers. Fish were also caught south of the Black Hole in 20 feet of water on spoons and crankbaits. Good walleye fishing was also reported along the east side of the bay in 16 to 19 feet of water from the bottom of the Slot all the way up to North Island. Fish were also found shallower in 12 to 14 feet of water, or suspended off the bottom out deeper in the shipping channel. Anglers had to find them but did well once they did with a crawler harness, spoons or a variety of body baits.

Grand Haven Area

Salmon and trout action slowed a bit on Lake Michigan. The best action was 30 to 90 feet down in 70 to 130 feet of water with orange and blue spoons along with green and white flies. A few were also taken on meat rigs. Lake trout were on the bottom and hitting yellow and green Spin-N-Glos. Pier anglers continue to catch a few steelhead on shrimp and alewives. Good numbers of freshwater drum have been caught on silver spoons and alewives. Water continues to cover most of the Harbor Island launch parking lot.

Ludington Area

Chinook, lake trout and steelhead have been caught in Lake Michigan in 100 to 240 feet of water. Try spoons, flies and meat rigs. Pier fishing has been slow. Up on Hamlin Lake, bluegills and sunfish are on their beds, but fishing has been slow as the number caught was in the single digits. Bass fishing remains good with 2- to 4-pound largemouths being caught. Walleye fishing has been slow. Water temperatures were about 68 degrees.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Walleye fishing has been good in Lake Huron, but everything seems to be about a month behind. Good action has come to those fishing at the west end of the Slot with crawler harnesses or crankbaits. Bowfishers are doing very well on carp in the shallows of Wildfowl Bay. Anglers are catching walleyes, pike and bass off the end of the breakwall in Caseville.

Port Huron

Walleye fishing remains red hot at Port Huron. Anglers are catching limits of fish up and down the St. Clair River and at the south end of Lake Huron. Crawler harnesses remain the hot bait.

NORTHWESTERN LP

East Jordan Area

Walleye fishing has been pretty good in Lake Charlevoix, but a mayfly hatch has put a damper on the action. Some fish are still being caught suspended over 30 feet of water. Perch fishing has been good in the South Arm in less than 20 feet of water along the weeds. Trout anglers report the hex hatch has started and brown trout are hitting at night on the Jordan and Boyne rivers.

Frankfort Area

Recent storms blew in cooler water with surface temperatures on Lake Michigan running in the low 40s. Chinook salmon were out deep in 160 to 180 feet of water in the early morning. Most were trolling green or blue spoons 50 to 80 feet down. M-22 had standing water at the Betsie River and the Alberta boat launch was inaccessible. Down at Onekema, chinook salmon were caught in the top 70 feet of waters 160 to 180 feet deep in the early morning. The bigger fish were taken on meat rigs. Mayflies were in full hatch.

Manistee Area

The hex hatch has started and trout anglers are dialing in on a good bite on the Manistee, Little Manistee and Pere Marquette rivers. Surface temperatures on Lake Michigan were holding near 50 degrees. Fishing was spotty, but salmon and lake trout were found in 100 to 220 feet of water by anglers trolling spoons. Baitfish have moved back into the harbor where pier anglers report catching chinook and steelhead.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Mio Area

The hex hatch is on. Anglers on the Au Sable River report a good mayfly hatch and good brown trout action.

Houghton Lake Area

Water temperatures are coming back up on Houghton Lake and the fish are becoming more active. Bluegills have been caught in 8 to 10 feet of water near Little Round, which is north of the south shore weedbeds. Catch rates for walleyes were light. Bass have been caught but few anglers were targeting them. Those bowfishing for carp have done well.

Higgins Lake Area

Some decent size perch have been caught on minnows fished in 30 to 40 feet of water on Higgins Lake. However anglers were putting in some time to find the schools of fish. Good smallmouth bass action continues along the drop-offs. Lake trout were scattered, but some fish were found on the bottom in 80 to 100 feet of water.

Rogers City Area

Limit catches of lake trout have been consistent in Lake Huron. The fish are feeding heavily on gobies right now so target the rocky areas and fish along the bottom in 40 to 100 feet of water. The lake trout were hitting Dodgers and cowbells with Spin-N-Glos or spoons. Salmon and steelhead were higher up and hitting on spoons. Good colors were orange and gold, green, blue, silver and glow.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

Walleye fishing has picked up in Munuscong and Raber bays. Crawler harnesses are putting good numbers of fish in the boat. Pike and muskie fishing also has been very good. Herring are hitting in Lake Huron at Cedarville.

Drummond Island Area

Fishing has been fair around Drummond Island. Pike fishing has been pretty good in Maxton and Scotts bays and a few northerns have been caught in Whitney Bay. Smallmouth bass are still on the beds in Maxton and Scotts and hitting spinners and tubes. Walleye fishing has been a little slow. Herring have yet to show up.

Curtis Area

Walleye, pike, perch and bluegills have kept anglers busy on Big and South Manistique lakes.

CENTRAL UP

Marquette Area

Lake trout fishing is starting to ramp up on Lake Superior with most boats catching a few each trip and some getting limits. Salmon fishing slowed with only a few coming in each day but many boats are fishing deeper, which could be why. Lake trout of all sizes have been caught between the White Rocks and Granite Island in 130 to 200 feet of water, and near Shot Point. The fish are scattered throughout the water column. Those fishing in 50 feet or less caught chinook, coho, steelhead and lake trout.

Escanaba Area

Walleye anglers are reporting fair catches. The best action was near the mouth of the Whitefish River when drifting or trolling a crawler harness in 5 to 12 feet of water. A few limit catches were reported. Perch anglers had fair to good catch rates near the Days Rivers with a crawler or minnow in 4 to 14 feet of water. Smallmouth bass have been caught on plastics in 3 to 5 feet of water near Garth Point and Strawberry Island. Fish were also caught under the brush at the mouth of the Escanaba River and near the large rocks in shallow waters of the Ford River.

Iron Mountain Area

Good numbers of pike and bass and light numbers of walleyes have been caught in the Menominee River. Walleyes have been caught on nightcrawlers on Peavy Lake.

WESTERN UP

Bergland Area

Fishing has been tough on Lake Gogebic. Smallmouths are still providing the most steady action. Working baits in 7 to 12 feet of water on the rocks. Perch and walleyes have been hitting crawlers and leeches in 6 to 10 feet of water. Many are trolling crawlers and stickbaits over the mud with mixed reports. Some continue to use minnows, but mostly at night.

Iron River Area

Panfish are still in the shallows on most inland lakes including Gogebic, Fortune and Stanley. Stream anglers report good brookie action on local rivers and brooks. Muskie and pike fishing has been fair with a lot of sub-legal fish coming to the net.

