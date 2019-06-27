Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 28, 2019

NORTHERN REGION

Ashland Team

Wardens Phil Brown, of Ino, and Matt Koshollek, of Drummond, contacted a couple in May about feeding bears. The two individuals believe they are helping the bear by feeding them illegally. One individual has been warned once and cited twice for illegal feeding of wildlife and has not stopped. Enforcement action was taken, along with attempting to resolve this situation long term based on the behavior not changing. The illegal feeding is a nuisance to all of the neighbors and creates an environment where they feel unsafe at their own homes due to all of the bears in the area being comfortable with humans.

Wardens Amie Egstad and Lynna Martin, both of Bayfield, were investigating illegal baiting activity in May when they found an individual who had shot a turkey in the morning. The man had used bait to lure the turkey closer to his stand. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Dave Sanda, of Gordon, organized and hosted the annual kid’s fish pond stocking event in Minong. The Northwoods School fifth graders attended and assisted in stocking 100 rainbow trout in the ranger station pond. Fisheries, forestry and law enforcement staff were involved.

Warden Adam Stennett, of Brule, contacted four people in May who were setting up for a party on a remote area of the Brule River State Forest. Stennett saw a large pile of wood pallets, tires and a large tractor tire they were planning on burning. Stennett ordered the pile be cleaned up and issued citations for littering and under age possession of alcohol. Fire staff advised the fire danger the next few days was very high and there would have been a high likelihood of a large wild fire starting from left over ash and a smoldering fire.

Warden Stennett stopped a boater on Lake Nebagamon for operating an unregistered motor boat. Stennett found the operator did not have boater safety certification and did not have any life jackets on board the boat. Enforcement action was taken.

Park Falls Team

Warden Aaron Koshatka, of Hayward, responded to a call with the Sawyer County recreation deputy on Lake Hayward regarding two canoes that tipped over. The occupants were struggling to get back in. Once on the scene, four high-schoolers and one teacher were rescued from the water. The high winds and waves caused the canoes to tip over. No injuries occurred from the event.

Warden Dan Michels, of Park Falls, assisted DNR elk biologist Laine Stowell in May in investigating a possible mortality of a collared bull elk west of Butternut. Michels and Stowell located the remains of the 8×8 bull elk and determined that wolves had killed the mature bull elk. It was the first confirmed wolf mortality from the Butternut herd.

Warden Michels organized a fishing fun day for third graders from the Chequamegon Elementary School at Coolidge Springs Trout Farm in Fifield. Participants get a tour of the farm, practiced casting and learned fish identification. Each student is allowed to catch and keep two trout. The St. Croix Rod Company covers the cost of the fish. Local DNR employees and members of the Flambeau Area Sportsman’s Club served as “guides” for the kids. This was the 16th year the event has been held.

Warden Kurt Haas, of Medford, received a complaint of someone illegally dumping 168 tires near the Camp 8 Flowage in Taylor County in November 2018. Haas had very few leads that did not amount to anything. After approximately six months, Haas heard of other tire dumping cases that were solved in Wood County through Crime Stoppers. Haas and warden Kyle Ziembo, of Wisconsin Rapids, were able to link the defendant in Wood County to the Taylor County tire dumping. Enforcement action was taken and included an order to pay for clean-up of the tires.

Woodruff Team

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, along with warden Kelly Crotty, of Florence, and forestry technician Ryan Brown, put on a combined Smokey Bear and boating safety program in May for the Northland Pines 4K students.

Warden Price assisted Wisconsin and Michigan DNR wardens with the ninth annual Brule River youth float trip. High school students from Crystal Falls, Mich., where given opportunities to check fisheries nets and identify various fish species before venturing down the Brule River in kayaks. The students were treated to a grilled lunch before having a competitive game of kickball with the wardens in which the Crystal Falls students were able to come from behind and nudge out the wardens for a win.

Warden Rich Thole, of Boulder Junction, observed three subjects illegally spearing walleyes in Allequash Creek at midnight on opening night of the fishing season. The individuals speared six walleyes and one large sucker. The subjects were also illegally spearing fish in a fish refuge and had been contacted by Thole earlier in the evening while fishing from shore on the Manitowish River near Boulder Junction. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Thole contacted three individuals at a cabin near North Turtle Lake on opening weekend of the fishing season. The trio all double-tripped on opening day by keeping a limit of walleyes in the morning and then another limit in the evening. They also kept over their limit of walleyes the next morning. All the fish were seized as evidence and enforcement action taken.

Warden Thole cited a resident of Boulder Junction for illegally feeding deer. Thole drove by and observed the resident throwing corn in the yard for the deer. This was the fifth time the resident has been cited for illegally feeding deer. Numerous warnings have been issued the past few years.

Warden supervisor David Walz, of Woodruff, was flagged down one evening by two anglers who reported three hours earlier they had come across a crashed ATV on a road in northern Vilas County. Walz located the severely damaged ATV still in the ditch and learned a young female had been operating illegally on the roadway. She lost control of the machine on a curve, striking a pine tree almost head-on. The youth sustained some injuries that required stitches. Enforcement action was taken with the owner for allowing operation without wearing a helmet. Several warnings were issued to the youth.

Wardens Walz and Mike Sealander, of St. Germain, attempted to locate an individual camping on the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest after receiving a complaint of his dog running loose in one of the campgrounds and a generator running after hours at the campsite. A check on the person revealed he had outstanding warrants for OWI (third offense). The camper did not return to his site that night, but was found the following morning while packing up. He was arrested by warden Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon.

Antigo Team

Warden Dahlquist, of Forest County, investigated a complaint in May of a wolf caught in a trap off Thrasher Road near the town of Alvin. Dahlquist worked with DNR wildlife staff and determined it was actually a coyote caught in a foot-hold trap on private land. The coyote was released and a trapper was identified through a tag placed on the trap. Through an investigation and assistance from warden Kelly Crotty, it was determined the trapper unintentionally left the trap on this property following the 2018 trapping season. The trapper was given permission by the landowner in 2018 to trap the land, and the trapper forgot the trap while removing sets. Enforcement action was taken.

During the Memorial Day weekend, wardens Dahlquist and Crotty investigated a complaint of previous unattended lines observed on Stevens Lake on the border of Forest and Florence counties. They conducted a boat patrol during the late nighttime hours and located an unattended line from a private pier. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Pat Novesky, of Tomahawk, completed an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a hunter who was found to be harvesting deer at night from illegal bait piles and while shining multiple properties from an ATV. The suspect was found to be hunting during the early morning hours while operating an ATV that had all the lights and reflectors blacked out with tape, and using a .22 and .300 Blackout rifle that were equipped with silencers and had lights attached to them that could be activated while aiming the rifle. Through a combined effort involving the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the man, who has prior felony convictions, has been arrested and charged with several state and federal violations.

Warden Tim Otto, of Langlade County, completed an investigation into timber theft on Langlade County property. Two subjects had been cutting popple sticks for sale without required permits. Enforcement action taken.

Wardens Otto and Ben Herzfeldt contacted a group of ATV riders in May. Two of the operators had children riding on their ATVs without helmets. One child was 2 years old and was held by one arm of the operator while operating the ATV with the other hand. The subject said that he didn’t know the law required his child to wear a helmet. None of the operators had ATV safety certifications. Children under age 18 must wear a helmet while riding an ATV.

NORTHEAST REGION

Peshtigo Team

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, assisted a distraught woman near Bowler who was fishing on the Embarrass River when a snake crawled inside her open car door and got into the front seat of the vehicle. Cross was able to calm the angler down and remove the snake without incident. After the removal, she stated her plan at that point was to either sell or burn the car.

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, assisted with a search and rescue of a man who got lost and had to spend the night in the woods with temperatures down to 35 degrees. Delzer and the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department located the man the following morning and returned him to his family.

Warden Delzer contacted a fisherman who had expired registration on his boat. It was also found that the operator was under the legal drinking age and had been operating while intoxicated.

Warden Delzer assisted the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department with an individual who fled from officers after they attempted to make a stop for speeding. The underaged suspect was found to be in possession of alcohol and marijuana, as well as three brook trout he caught while fishing without a license or trout stamp.

While on routine patrol in May in the Peshtigo River State Forest, wardens Tim Werner, of Crivitz, and Alek Henseler observed a vehicle operating in the wrong lane of travel. The wardens also observed the vehicle pull over on the side of the road and the operator throw garbage from the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator was determined to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Marinette County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded and assisted with the traffic stop. The operator was arrested for fourth offense operating while intoxicated (felony) and additional enforcement action also was taken for littering, open intoxicants, operating without required ignition interlock device, operating after revocation, and operating left of center. Criminal charges are pending through Marinette County district attorney’s office.

Wardens Werner and Henseler observed a UTV being operated in excess of the speed limit and also down the center of a county highway. Upon contact it was determined the operator was under the influence of an intoxicant. The operator was arrested for first offense operating a UTV under the influence and cited for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Green Bay Team

Warden Alyssa Neff-Miller, of Manitowoc, received a complaint regarding a person who dumped used motor oil in a ditch that led to a small lake. During follow up, Neff-Miller was able to identify the responsible party and enforcement action was taken. The person was required to clean up the area where the oil was dumped.

Warden Chris Kratcha, of Sturgeon Bay, and Sturgeon Bay DNR fisheries staff provided multiple Earth Day celebration presentations to hundreds of Sturgeon Bay elementary school students at The Crossroads environmental learning preserve in May. The presentations included hands-on wildlife, fish, and invertebrate activities.

Warden George Protogere, of Green Bay, received a call from DNR hotline staff regarding a person who picked up a fawn on Oneida tribal property in Brown County. Protogere was able to make phone contact with the person, who was a concerned citizen who did not want the fawn to get hurt and took it with hopes to transfer it to a rehabilitator. Protogere, working with wildlife biologist Josh Martinez, returned the fawn to the location it was found. The next day, Protogere went back to that site and found a fawn walking with a doe – possibly the same fawn reunited with its mother. The citizen had good intentions but was not aware that the doe would leave the fawn from time to time and return to feed it, making it appear as if it were abandoned. The person wanted to help, but sometimes the best help is to leave it alone.

Marine Enforcement Unit

Wardens Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, and Mary Bisch followed up on two calls about people fishing muskies on the Wisconsin side of the Menominee River during the closed season. Enforcement action taken.

Warden Dave Allen, of Kewaunee, investigated a complaint of placing fill below the ordinary high water mark in Algoma. However, the campground management was replacing gravel lost during the winter.

Lake Winnebago Team

Wardens Vong Xiong, of Sherwood, and Michael Disher, of Chilton, investigated illegal drug activity at High Cliff State Park. A vehicle search resulted in a criminal referral for illegal possession of marijuana in a park. Additional violations for underage tobacco possession were also found. The illegal items were seized; enforcement action taken.

Warden Cara Kamke, of Appleton, investigated a complaint of a person who threw a nest of baby robins off a balcony, killing at least one. The other robins were transported to a rehabber. The suspect admitted to removing the nest, stating there was no other way to save the nest and showed no remorse for his actions. The robin nest was on a light fixture and not causing a nuisance or posing a threat to human health/safety.

While on patrol in May, warden Amanda Kretschmer, of Winneconne, was checking anglers at Herb and Dolly Park in Neenah. Kretschmer contacted a fisherman in his boat parked along the shoreline of Little Lake Butte des Morts. He was in possession of an illegal sized bass. The bass was able to be released and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, while checking shore anglers, encountered two individuals who were smoking marijuana in Winnebago County. Both were in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Sturdivant contacted the local police department for assistance. The individuals were issued ordinance violations.

Wardens Xiong, Kretschmer, Disher, Kamke, Zachary Seitz, of Shiocton, Jason Higgins, of Oshkosh, and supervisor Chris Shea, of Oshkosh, attended the Hmong National Memorial Day Festival in Oshkosh. The event was used for recruitment and education on fishing, hunting, boating, AIS laws and other general questions. Thousands of people attended the festival.

Wautoma Team

Wardens Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, and Zachary Seitz ,of Appleton, worked with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a vehicle/bear accident, as well as with a local citizen and radio station to have the bear meat donated to the local Waupaca community.

Warden Jonathan Kaiser attended the annual Empowered Dream Hunts banquet with the Waupaca turkey learn to hunt coordinator.

Warden Kaiser took enforcement action on an investigation involving an individual who was found to have fished and hunted deer without a license while another individual was found to have gun hunted prior to the gun-deer season.

Warden Kaiser took enforcement action in May for an investigation regarding an individual who had fished without a license, as well as fished multiple times while revoked.

Warden Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, contacted an individual ice fishing in early March where he was found fishing on the Wolf River for northern pike during the closed season, was in possession over the daily bag limit of northern pike, and was fishing with a total of four lines. An Outagamie County Circuit Court judge found the individual guilty and fine amounts totaled nearly $600. The individual also had his hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges revoked for one year.

Wardens Benjamin Mott, of Wautoma, and Michael Burns responded to a tanker rollover where the driver was still pinned in the vehicle. The wardens assessed the situation and assisted the fire and emergency medical crews where needed and then dealt with the spill of nearly thousands of gallons of manure. The wardens worked with the DNR spills team and the farmer to get the manure cleaned up and the vehicle removed. The spill was remediated, the driver was treated at a hospital, and the vehicle was removed.

Wardens Mott and Burns followed up on a complaint of individuals mudding on state property. Burns investigated the complaint and located the responsible individuals.

Warden Mott was asked to check on a vehicle left on state property. The vehicle had two different license plates on it, keys left in it, and miscellaneous things left in it. Through an investigation with a sheriff’s department deputy, it was determined the vehicle was stolen and left on state land. In contact with Menasha Police Department it was determined that there was personal property stolen from the vehicle. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department towed the vehicle until the owner could recover it.