Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – June 28, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 27: Wisconsin Trappers Assoc. Banquet, 9-4 p.m., Community Center, Mountain. For more info call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

July 27: Lake Eau Claire Assoc. Banquet, 10 a.m., Hickory Hills golf Course. For more info call Lori Bechtel, 612-991-8331.

Aug. 15: North Central WI Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Mountain Bay Banquet Center, Weston. For more info call Craig, 715-573-2702.

Aug. 18: Springbrook Sportsman’s Club Fundraiser, 9 a.m., Omro. For more info call Daniel Traxler, 920-379-4846.

Aug. 21: SW WI Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Belmont Conference Center. For more info call Mark, 520-730-9252.

Aug. 22: Southern Grant County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., J&J’s Sandbar, Cassville. For more info call, Jenny Reding,608-725-5055.

Aug. 24: Coulee Region Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Fox Hollow Golf course, La Crosse. For more info call Dennis, 608-317-0199.

Sept. 9: Necedah WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, Necedah. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

Sept. 12: Heart of the Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Tanner’s Sports Grill & Bar, Kimberly. For more info call Bryan Menting, 920-213-1611.

Season Dates

July 1: Bear dog training begins (see DNR regs for rules)

July 15: Turtle season opens Statewide.

July 31: “Leash law” for dogs ends on state land and federal WPA’s See DNR reg. for exceptions.

Aug. 3: Unit specific deer antlerless tags will go on sale mid-August & leftover fall turkey tags will go on sale in late August. Check the DNR website for updates.

Aug. 3: Wolf hunting, check dnr.wi.gov for updates.

Aug. 31: Bear dog training ends.

Tournament/Contest

* * *

Wisconsin Bowfishing Assoc. Tournaments. For more info call Matt Harris, 262-370-7594.

Aug. 3: Mississippi Tournament.

Shows

July 28: Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Club, Gun Show, 8-4 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center. For more info call Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Aug. 2-3, Sept. 20-21: Medford, Simek Recreation Center

Oct. 11-12: Solon Springs, Community Center.

Education/Seminars

Aug. 5-9: WI Youth Trapping Camp, Crex Meadows, Grantburg. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Archery/Shoots.

Aug. 10-11: Sauk Prairie Bowhunters, 8-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Paul Nurkala, 414-202-7111.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Dave, 920-323-0127.

Aug. 17-18: Fall Archery Tournament, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

July 20: 6 p.m., “Under the Lights”

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352. or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Aug. 24-25: Mr. Howie Memorial Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

July 9-Sept. 10: Bow Hunters Warm Up. 5 p.m. til dusk.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 27-28: Traditional only Shoot.

Aug. 24-25: Open 3D Shoot.

* * *

Horicon Marsh Bowmen Shoots. For more info www.horiconmarshbowmen.com or call Dave Kottwitz, 920-948-4085.

July 13-14: Traditional 3D Shoot.

* * *

Twin City Rod & Gun Club Schedule of Events. Neenah, WI. For more info call Don Burrows, 920-419-6505..

July 20-21, Aug. 17-18: Archery, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Oregon Sportsman’s Club, Shoots. For more info http://www.oregonsportsmans.com or 608-835-3314.

July 13, Aug. 10: Sporting Clay Shoots.

July 14, Aug. 11: 3D Archery Shoots.

* * *

Toad Creek Archers Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Chris Baumgart, 920-213-1161.

July 19: Coon Shoot, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Aug. 3: Novelty 3D Shoot, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* * *

New London Bowhunters Schedule of Events, N5433 Old Hwy 45, New London WI. For more info call Greg Eidenberger, 920-851-0454.

Now-Aug: 3D Leagues thru p.m.

Aug. 10 & 11: 3D Target 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* * *

Oakland Conservation Club, Schedule of events. For more info call, 608-444-3885.

July 11: 10 wk Outdoor Archery League.

Special Events

July 27: WI Trapper Rendezvous, Mountain Community Center. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Sept. 27 & 28: LuWiSoMo, Marquette County Fairgrounds, Westfield. More info call Carl Brakebush, 608-296-2135.

Women’s Programs

Aug. 16-18: Women in the Outdoors 3-day Event, Living Waters Camp, Westby. For more info call Linda Hinz, 608-963-6297.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.