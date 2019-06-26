MWCD lakes designated ‘no wake’ due to high water

The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) has issued a boating advisory for Atwood, Charles Mill, Leesville, and Pleasant Hill Lakes. Due to high water conditions, the entire lake is designated a no-wake zone until further notice.

Due to high water and heavy rains, debris can be submerged or partially submerged, creating dangerous boating hazards throughout the lake, according to the MWCD. Boaters should avoid shorelines, as docks and dock poles may not be visible. Dockers are also reminded to monitor their boats and docks with respect to fluctuating water conditions to prevent damage. MWCD Officials are closely monitoring water levels, and as soon as the water recedes, the advisory will be lifted.

“Real time” reservoir levels in the Muskingum River Watershed are always a click away. Present stream gage readings, current reservoir levels measured against normal levels, historical data, and “on-the-ground” results of reservoir levels featuring local landmarks, highways and other features can be found on the lake of interest. Lake levels can be found at www.mwcd.org/levels.

This information is provided courtesy of the Huntington (WV) District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and is the same data used by the USACE as part of its management decisions.