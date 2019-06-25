St. Croix Rod names new president, CEO

St. Croix Rod’s Board of Directors recently announced that fishing-industry veteran Scott Forristall has been named as the company’s new president and CEO.

According to a news release from the Park Falls, Wis., company, Forristall brings a keen understanding of the fishing-rod business and the greater fishing industry to St. Croix, earned from a rich employment history with premier companies such as Eagle Claw, Johnson Outdoors and Far-Bank Enterprises, parent company to the Sage, Redington, and Rio Products fly-fishing brands. Most recently, Forristall served as president and CEO of the R.L. Winston Rod Company and Bauer Reels.

In addition to fishing, Forristall enjoys training and competing in triathlons during his free time. Forristall started at St. Croix on June 24.

Paul Schluter, former CEO and a co-owner, announced a planned transition of leadership in January. In a statement, Schluter cited his desire to hand over the day-to-day operations of the 70-year-old company in order to focus on family, fishing and other aspects of the company.