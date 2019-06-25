Bemidji State anglers finish fourth in Bassmaster College Series season finale

Bemidji State's Brian Linder and Nathan Thompson finished fourth in the final Bassmaster College Series event of the regular season. (Bassmaster.com)

Brian Linder and Nathan Thompson, of Bemidji (Minn.) State, finished fourth in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series at St. Lawrence presented by Bass Pro Shops.

Linder and Thompson, who were second heading into Friday’s third and final day on the St. Lawrence River in Waddington, N.Y., boated the maximum five bass weighing 18 pounds, 11 ounces on the final day to finish at 67-8.

Jackson Carrell and Bryton Kurtz, of Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, finished first – by nearly two pounds – at 72-13, with a whopping 24-11 bag the final day.

A pair of Adrian (Mich.) College teams finished second and third in a tournament full of top finishers from the Great Lakes region: Jack Hippe and Chase Serafin were second at 71-0 and Shane Nelson and Brayden Federer were third at 69-2.

The 149-team field was cut to the top 12 after two days in the fourth and final Bassmaster College Series regular-season tournament of 2019. Also finishing in the top 12 from the Great Lakes region were Ben Seaman and Dante Piraino, of Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., seventh at 65-13; Tanner Ward and Rory Franks, of Kent (Ohio) State, 10th at 61-9; and Lucas Murphy and Mitchell Gunn, Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., 11th at 61-7.