Bemidji State anglers running second at Bassmaster College Series tourney

Bemidji State's Brian Linder and Nathan Thompson with some of Thursday's haul. (Bassmaster.com)

WADDINGTON, N.Y. — Brian Linder and Nathan Thompson of Bemidji State University are in second place through two days of the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series at St. Lawrence River presented by Bass Pro Shops.

The Minnesota duo boated 10 bass weighing 48 pounds, 13 ounces through two days, just ounces behind the leaders – Logan Parks and Lucas Lindsay of Auburn (Ala.) University, who led with 10 bass weighing 49-2.

Steady rains soaked competitors on the second day, and Thursday’s weather seemingly scuttled the Minnesota pair’s spot of choice, so Linder and Thompson covered a lot of water, and expect to do so again during Friday’s final round.

“Today, we went to our first spot and only caught one fish,” Linder said Thursday. “We switched it up and went to another place, but we only caught two there. Then we went to ‘new water,’ and things started happening. We caught a 5-5 and a 4-1/2-pound fish.”

“We have a few spots we’re going to hit that have had fish on them, but we’ll have to find new fish again tomorrow,” Thompson said. “I think we’ll find them. It’s unbelievable how well this place has fished the past couple days.”

Many other teams are also catching heavy limits of bass, which is keeping the pressure on the leaders as they enter the final round Friday. The field was cut to 12 teams after the Day 2 weigh-in, and the remaining dozen teams should encounter much more agreeable weather than the wind, rain and chill they experienced today.

After weighing a whopping 3,031 pounds, 3 ounces of bass Wednesday on the St. Lawrence River, the 149 tandems combined to haul 2,425-3 to the scales Thursday. That was the third-highest one-day cumulative weight in Bassmaster College Series history.

The highest total, of course, came Wednesday, when the combined catch was nearly 600 pounds heavier than the previous one-day college series record of 2,439-1. That mark was set on the first day of the tournament at Arkansas’ Bull Shoals Lake in April.

There were 199 boats entered at Bull Shoals — 50 more than are fishing in upstate New York this week.

The St. Lawrence event is the fourth and final regular-season tournament of the 2019 Bassmaster College Series. The Top 10 percent of teams from each of the four tournaments will advance to the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops. The championship is scheduled for Aug. 1-3 on Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee.

Teams also can qualify for the championship through their individual state tournaments or by finishing in the Top 25 of the Team of the Year standings.