Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 21, 2019

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

During the 2017 deer gun season, state wildlife officer Tyler Eldred received information that a trophy white-tailed deer had been harvested in Morrow County by a nonresident hunter prior to purchasing a hunting license and deer permit. Further investigation revealed where the deer had been harvested, and that the same individual was returning for the 2018 deer gun season. During the 2018 deer gun season, state wildlife officers confirmed the suspect was in town. The next day, officer Eldred contacted the suspect as he was exiting the woods from his morning hunt. State wildlife officer Maurice Irish, assigned to Delaware County, and officer Eldred spoke with the hunter. The officers discovered that he was hunting during the 2018 season before obtaining a hunting license and permit, and he had also harvested the buck in 2017 prior to purchasing a license and permit. The suspect was found guilty on multiple charges in Morrow County Municipal Court. The mount of the buck and the shotgun used to harvest the deer were seized and forfeited to the state. The suspect was ordered to pay more than $4,200 in fines, court costs, and restitution for the trophy-class buck.

State wildlife officer John Coffman was recently patrolling Fayette County when he saw three men fishing underneath a bridge along Paint Creek. One man threw an empty drink bottle into the rocks. The man was issued a summons for stream litter, which carries a maximum fine of $500.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

State wildlife officer Josh Zientek, assigned to Fulton County, was on patrol during the deer gun season when he received information about an individual who had shot two deer. Officer Zientek investigated and determined that the individual had harvested an antlered deer during archery season. State wildlife officer supervisor Troy Reimund and officer Zientek went to the individual’s residence, where they found two antlerless deer that had been harvested that morning. The individual admitted he had harvested the two deer in question that morning and failed to check them in. Fulton County has a two-deer bag limit, so it was determined that the individual had taken one deer over the legal bag limit in Fulton County. The individual was issued the appropriate summonses and forfeited one of the antlerless deer. The individual was later found guilty in Fulton County Eastern District Municipal Court and paid $450 in fines and court cost.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

During the deer archery season, state wildlife officer Tom Frank, assigned to Mahoning County, received information that several individuals were overharvesting deer. The results of the investigation revealed that one of the individuals had purchased a deer permit after he had harvested a deer. In addition, he failed to game check his third deer and was warned that he had reached his county bag limit. Further investigation identified two other suspects. One of the men had failed to game check his deer. He also harvested a second antlered deer and had a relative tag it. Meanwhile, the man who was warned that he had reached his county bag limit went hunting again and killed his fourth deer. The three men were eventually charged and appeared in court. They were convicted and paid fines and costs totaling more than $1,175. In addition, they paid $1,000 in restitution and had their hunting privileges revoked for one year.

During the deer season, state wildlife officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, obtained information that an individual may have killed a deer and then purchased a deer permit afterward. The results of the investigation revealed that the man had killed an antlered deer, but after the harvest realized that he did not have a deer permit. He purchased a permit and game checked the deer. The man was issued a summons, the meat was seized from the residence, and the antlers and cape were seized from the taxidermist. The individual appeared in court, was convicted, and ordered to pay $150 in fines plus court costs. In addition, the court ordered that the meat and antlers be forfeited to the state and all costs to be paid to the taxidermist and meat processor.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

In November 2018, state wildlife officer Brad St. Clair and state wildlife officer supervisor Bryan Postlethwait were on patrol in Noble County when they received information about two individuals unlawfully harvesting a deer. The officers contacted the individuals, who admitted to harvesting the deer without first obtaining a hunting license and a deer permit. The individuals stated they knew they were in violation of the law, but said they were in a hurry to get to the woods and did not want to take the time to purchase their licenses and permits. The individuals were issued citations for hunting without a license and a deer permit. They were found guilty in the Noble County Court and were ordered to pay $504 in fines and court costs.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

State wildlife officer Brad Buening, assigned to Mercer County, was patrolling in Van Wert County when he came across a trash pile that had been dumped along the road. Historically, the area is often used as an illegal dumping site and discarded trash is a frequent problem. Upon further investigation, officer Buening located some items that helped him identify a suspect. With that information, he was able to narrow his search to a nearby residence. Officer Buening drove to the residence and spoke to the person who resided there. It was determined after speaking with the man that he had dumped the items a few days before. Officer Buening addressed the violation with the man. In the state of Ohio, littering carries a maximum penalty of $500 fine with a possibility of 60 days in jail.