Outdoor News Radio – June 15, 2019

Talking e-bikes and fat bikes for hunting, Brian Peterson, web editor at Outdoor News, kicks off this week’s discussion on Outdoor News Radio with host Rob Drieslein. They also discuss a pair of wolves that attacked a dog in the Duluth area. Tim Lesmeister drops in one more time this summer to talk kayak fishing and offers his thoughts on purchasing a new handgun. The conversation takes a crawly turn with Tom Martin, who offers a great suggestion for removing wood ticks and deer ticks during the peak of the bug season. Finally, longtime friend and contributor Sharon “Birdchick” Stiteler joins Rob to discuss how the spring migration unfolded and what the high water means for our feathered friends during the early portion of summer 2019.