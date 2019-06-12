Kicking off the world’s largest shooting sport event

(Photos by Drew Tri)

Alexandria, Minn. — A tournament promoted as the world’s largest shooting sport event looked the part as the nine-day Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championship began in Alexandria on Monday.

This year’s championship, which runs June 10 to 18 so each of the nine class levels can compete on their own day, will bring in 8,320 student-athletes from 315 schools. A total of 872 students were registered to shoot on Monday as the smallest programs of the nine participation levels kicked off the event.

“Over 30,000 students, parents, coaches, and spectators are drawn to Alexandria for nine days,” John Nelson, president of the MNSHSCTL, said in a release ahead of the championship. “…the MNSHSCTL Trap Shooting Championship is also the largest shooting event in the world.”

Students compete for individual and team honors in three different divisions – novice, junior varsity and varsity. Team scores consist of the top five individual scores posted from each program out of a possible 100 clays for each shooter.

The championship is a team qualifying event where the top 40 team scores throughout the entire nine days earn the right to shoot at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament on June 21 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.

It is there that an overall team and individual state champion will be crowned. The top 100 shooters in the state by average already qualified for the individual state tournament by how they shot during the regular season.

For more photos, see the gallery below. For more details, see the June 14 issue of Minnesota Outdoor News.

— Eric Morken, contributing writer