Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – June 7, 2019

Anglers are reminded that bass are in the catch-and-immediate release season through June 14.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is offering a variety of free fishing and boating events in coming months. For more, visit www.fishandboat.com.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — Smallmouth bass were reported in recent weeks. Lake trout were biting in anywhere from 65 to 112 feet off North East. Walleyes were at the creek mouths and shoreline west and east of Erie, off the North and South piers, and at East Avenue ramp.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — Numbers of smallmouth and largemouth bass were biting in recent weeks, with largemouths in the lagoons, Misery Bay, Head of the Bay, and Horseshoe Pond. Smallmouths and an occasional walleye were hitting off the North and South piers. A few perch were hitting in the early and late hours off the North and South piers and in Misery Bay. Bluegills were reported in Misery Bay. Walleyes were reported in shallow water. Northern pike also were hitting.

Lake Erie tributaries — A few smallmouth bass were reported in recent weeks. Catfish were expected in Elk Creek by late May.

Pymatuning Lake (Crawford County) — Walleyes were hitting in late May for anglers trolling plugs in deeper water, or drifting nightcrawlers. The north end was producing walleyes on crawler harnesses with floating jigheads. Some anglers did well on Bomber Long As at night. The winning weight in a recent tournament was 17 pounds for three walleyes. The crappie bite was inconsistent but some nice sizes, up to 1.99 pounds, were reported. Bluegills were coming shallow. Muskies were hitting but the perch bite slowed. A bass club tournament was won with five bass totaling 15.36 pounds; in another tournament, the winning weight was 10.9 pounds for four bass. Some channel catfish were reported.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — This large natural lake produced some nice numbers of largemouth bass on jerkbaits in shallow water in recent weeks.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) — Hybrid striped bass were reported in recent weeks, with Bomber Long As the ticket. Walleyes up to 30 inches also were reported.

Shenango Lake (Mercer County) — Hybrid stripers were hitting on Bomber Long As in recent weeks, with fish feeding shallow and on points and flats. A nice crappie bite also was reported with one angler catching fish on a chartreuse jig on a swim crappie minnow. One angler limited out near Golden Run. Walleye were inconsistent, and several were sublegal size. Northern pike were reported along the shorelines. Channel catfish were reported. White bass were making spawning runs in the rivers at each end of the lake. Boaters are advised that, effective May 24, the horsepower limit on the lake was raised from 9.9 hp to 20 hp beginning at the railroad trestle near Parker’s Land Boat Launch and extending to the mouth of Pymatuning Creek. All other unlimited horsepower and slow no-wake areas remain unchanged. For more, call Shenango ranger station at 724-646-1124 or the lake’s resource manager at 724-962-7746.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) —A nice crappie bite was reported in recent weeks, with anglers catching them up to 11 inches shallow by the dam and in the stumps area near I-79. Fathead minnows and soft plastics were productive. Largemouth bass also were released on the north end.

Sugar Creek (Venango County) — Trout were reported in mid-May by anglers drifting crawlers, waxworms, and flashy spinners. Fly anglers also were doing well, on Bead-Head Prince nymphs, salmon eggs, green and black Crazy Legs, purple San Juan Worms, and olive Wooly Buggers.

Justus Lake (Venango County) — Smallmouth and largemouth bass were released in recent weeks, with one angler catching them by drifting large creek baits.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — Some nice smallmouth bass up to 18 and 20 inches were released in recent weeks. Water conditions were perfect for fishing on May 8. Some walleyes also were reported. Baits included hair jigs, finesse jigs, soft swimbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Ohio River (Allegheny County) — Walleyes were hitting minnows and spinners, and muskies were taking stick baits in recent weeks, with the mouths of tributaries and structure effective. Smallmouth bass were released on artificials. Catfish were reported on nightcrawlers and frozen shrimp.

Quemahoning Reservoir (Somerset County) — Walleyes, yellow perch, and northern pike were reported in recent weeks.

Youghiogheny River Reservoir (Somerset County) — Some nice walleyes were reported in recent weeks.

Allegheny River — Walleyes were hitting at the locks in recent weeks.

Keystone Lake (Westmoreland County) — Trout were hitting in mid-May, with the deeper water near the dam productive.

Mill Creek (Westmoreland County) — Anglers were catching trout on scented pastebaits through mid-May.

NORTH-CENTRAL REGION

Hammond, Tioga, Cowanesque, Beechwood lakes (Tioga County)An excellent crappie bite was reported on all four lakes in recent weeks. Live minnows, soft plastic minnows, grubs, crappie magnets, and a variety of hard plastics were working in yellow, chartreuse, shad, silver, and fire tiger. The morning and evening bites were especially good.

Upper Pine Creek (Tioga County) — When water levels were good in late May Caddis were hatching along with sporadic hatches of mayflies. Most trout were coming on nymphs.

Fishing Creek (Clinton, Lycoming counties) — Water was in the mid-50s in late May and anglers were catching trout on nymphs, such as Iron Lotus (16-18), flashback Pheasant Tails (14-18), and Pat’s Rubberlegs (8-12). When trout were feeding on the surface, midges (20-26), tan elk hair Caddis (12-14), March Browns (10-12), and Sulphurs (14-16) were productive. During and after rain events, olive or black streamers, like Headbanger Sculpins (4-8) were productive.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — Water was in the 50s in late May and the Sulphur hatch was on. Trout were hitting dry flies like Sulphur duns (14-16), Sulphur emergers (14-16), tan or black elk hair Caddis (14-16), and midges (22-26). Effective nymph patterns included Iron Lotus (16-18), Hot Spot sow bug (14-16), Walt’s worm (12-16), and black Zebra Midge (18-22). During and after rainfall, olive or black streamers, like Slumpbusters (6-10) were productive.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Crappies were moving shallow in late May to spawn. Panfish were hitting crawlers, wax worms, minnows, and a variety of flies, including pink or red Squirmy Wormies, fluorescent Mop Flies, small black, white, or chartreuse streamers. The evening bite was particularly productive.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Conowingo Dam (Maryland) — Carp up to 27 inches were reported in early May.

Clark’s Creek (Dauphin County) — Some nice brown trout up to 24 inches, were reported in recent weeks, with baits such as spinners productive.

Wiconisco Creek (Dauphin County) — Brown and brook trout were hitting in nice numbers on spinners and live minnows.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Large brown trout, and northern pike were reported, along with releases of smallmouth bass up to 4 pounds.

Merli Sarnowski County Park Lake (Lackawanna County) — Trout were still hitting in late May off the beach area, with pastebaits fished a foot off the bottom productive. Boaters were doing well closer to the dam.

Lackawanna Lake (Lackawanna County) — Brown bullheads were hitting on nightcrawlers in Bullhead Bay in recent weeks. Crappies were biting 1⁄32-ounce jigs with small plastic grubs under the Route 407 Bridge.

Oxbow Lake, Lake Winola (Wyoming County) — A nice trout bite were reported through late May, with spinners and live bait productive, At Winola, inline spinners and spoons trolled behind boats or cast from shore were effective.

Lake Carey, Stevens Lake (Wyoming County) — Largemouth and smallmouth bass were released on artificials in recent weeks.

North Branch Susquehanna River — Walleyes and smallmouth bass were reported in recent weeks, with black tubes with gold sparkle and perch-patterned swimbaits effective.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Octoraro Reservoir (Chester County) — Largemouth bass up to 18 inches were released in recent weeks, with crankbaits effective.

Fanny Chapman Park Pond (Bucks County) —Trout, bluegills, and bass were reported at this Doylestown fishery open only to senior citizens, children, and people with disabilities. In recent weeks, trout were taking butterworms, redworms, spinners, and meal worms under bobbers.

Little Schuylkill River (Schuylkill County) — A good trout bite was reported, despite high water, in late May. The section upstream of Tamaqua was stocked May 16. Mealworms, butterworms, spinners and small jerkbaits were working. The delayed harvest artificial lures only section was yielding fish on small jigs and Wooly Bwuggers.

Tuscarora Lake (Schuylkill County) — Bluegills and other panfish were reported in recent weeks. Crappies, perch and chain pickerel were hitting on minnows.

Locust Lake (Monroe County) — A trout stocking was performed May 17. Boaters trolling flatfish or spinners through the deeper sections were having the most success. Green sunfish and bluegills were near-shore in late May.

New Jersey saltwater report — Anglers were catching fluke after the season opened May 21. Earlier in the month, striped bass up to 28 inches were reported on bucktails.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg