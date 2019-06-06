Ohio Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – June 7, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Central Region

Buckeye Lake (Fairfield, Licking, Perry counties) – Anglers are finding hybrid stripers cooperative at this large, central Ohio canal lake. The best bite actually is coming for fishermen trying to catch catfish using shrimp or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Crappies and saugeyes are also active, according to reports. For a full profile of Buckeye Lake, see the back page of the June 7 edition of Ohio Outdoor News.

Alum Creek Lake (Delaware County) – The water here is reportedly stained a good color and decent fishing conditions exist, according to local reports. Anglers are catching saugeyes by trolling Flicker Shad or similar type baits in 10 to 15 feet of water. Some crappies are also being caught using these same methods. The smallmouth bass bite is reportedly good as well.

Delaware Lake (Delaware County) – Anglers are finding crappies cooperative to minnows under a float here in 6 to 10 feet of water. Some fishermen are slow trolling the minnows while others are simply casting into the brush. Popular spots have been just north of the marina.

Hoover Reservoir (Delaware, Franklin counties) – Crappies are reportedly holding tight to cover in shallow water and anglers are catching them, according to local reports. Most fish have been in the 10-plus-inch range. Also, channel catfish are being caught in good numbers. All fish are accepting minnows under a bobber.

Indian Lake (Logan County) – Anglers are catching saugeyes in 6 to 10 feet of water by slow-trolling Flicker Shad. Interestingly, one angler reports catching a flathead catfish measuring more than 25 inches. Channel catfish, white bass, and crappies have also been in the mix.

Northwest Region

Portage River (Ottawa County) – Anglers fishing the river near Port Clinton are catching white bass in good numbers. The popular setup has been an agitator bobber above a shiner.

Maumee River (Lucas County) – White bass continue to be the quarry that anglers are catching on the Maumee River, according to Maumee Bait and Tackle. Most folks are using jigs and twister tails in a variety of patterns. The Towpath, Orleans Park, White Street, Fort Meigs, and Swan Creek are all accesses producing white bass. Crappies are turning on, too, according to the bait shop.

Maumee Bait and Tackle, www.maumeetackle.net

Sandusky River (Sandusky County) – Fishermen are catching numbers and sizes of white bass, according to local reports. Fish for them with crappie rigs tipped with a minnow or wax worm to catch fish up to 13 inches.

Northeast Region

West Branch Reservoir (Portage, County) – Crappies are being caught in shallow water near any type of wood you can find. Most anglers are taking limits of crappies in the 10- to 12-inch range. Walleyes, too, are being caught by anglers drifting crawler harnesses or slow-trolling crankbaits. A popular spot has been the German Church Road area. Hybrid stripers are being caught on chicken livers or nightcrawlers.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Ashtabula County) – Fishermen are catching crappies in good numbers at the causeway. Some have been in the 12-inch range, according to local reports. Some walleyes are being caught by anglers jig fishing the northern end of the lake. Many yellow perch are being caught all over the lake on jig and minnow combinations.

Lake Milton (Mahoning County) – Anglers working the docks on the northern end of the lake are catching largemouth bass. The popular bait has been a black or purple plastic worm. Others are casting crankbaits and swimbaits on points. For smallmouth bass, the best recommendation is to cast jigs into the rocks.

Mosquito Creek Lake (Trumbull County) – Anglers are doing quite well on crappies here. The popular presentation has been a simple jig and minnow setup or jig and twister tail. The best crappie bite is coming in 10 to 13 feet of water. Most fishermen are catching the crappies on the north end of the lake. Walleye reports have been few and far between, but some lucky anglers are getting them to hit trolled Flicker Shad or similar type baits.

Southwest Region

Rocky Fork Lake (Highland County) – Anglers are catching loads of crappies here by dunking minnows under a float or using jig and twister tail combos. Most of the fish have been of the small, 6- to 8-inch variety, though, according to local reports.

Paint Creek Lake (Highland County) – Wax worms fished under a float will likely reward the lucky angler with bluegills and crappies. Most reports say these panfish are holding tight to cover in shallow water.

C.J. Brown Reservoir (Clark County) – Fishermen are catching crappies at times, but the bite has reportedly been a tough one. Most fish are checking in right around the 8- to 9-inch mark and are being caught on minnows.

Caesar Creek Lake (Warren, Clinton, Greene counties) – The crappie bite is reportedly good in shallow water here. Fish are holding between 3 and 8 feet deep and are biting on minnows fished straight or under a float. Saugeye reports have been few, according to the locals. The best bet is to try for them in 10 to 14 feet of water using jig and minnow combos or swimbaits. Others slow troll small crankbaits.

Cowan Lake (Clinton County) – Fishermen are catching crappies in shallow water here at this lake just outside of Wilmington. One angler reports catching a 14-inch crappie on a jig tipped with a minnow.

Southeast Region

Clendening Lake (Harrison County) – Saugeyes are biting here. Anglers are catching keeper fish by using jerkbaits in 10 to 15 feet of water. Fish up to 3 pounds have been reported, but you’ll have to sort through a lot of short fish to get anything of that size.

Salt Fork Lake (Guernsey County) – Anglers are doing well catching crappies by trolling small crankbaits along the shoreline in shallow water. These postspawn fish are being found in 4 to 6 feet of water. Some of the crappies are ranging up to 14 inches, according to local reports.

Leesville Lake (Carroll County) – Fishermen are searching out muskies here, but the catching is reportedly slow. The best advice being offered is to use jerkbaits fished up close to the shoreline. Crappies are being caught in good numbers in shallow water.

Piedmont Lake (Belmont County) – The standard jig setup is catching saugeyes here. Also, some decent size rock bass, smallmouth, and largemouth are being caught on smaller crankbaits. The saugeyes haven’t been large, around 14 to 15 inches in most cases.

Lake Erie Region

• The daily bag limit for walleye in Ohio waters of Lake Erie is six fish per angler. The minimum size limit for walleye is 15 inches.

• The daily bag limit for yellow perch is 30 fish per angler in all Ohio waters of Lake Erie.

• The trout and salmon daily bag limit is five fish per angler. The minimum size limit is 12 inches.

• Black bass (largemouth and smallmouth bass): From May 1-June 21, the daily bag limit is one fish (singly or in combination) per angler with an 18-inch minimum size limit.

Walleye

Where: Fishing really heated up this past week, especially around the islands with many quick limits being reported. Fish were being caught off the Marblehead peninsula as well as off of Lucy’s Point in 15-35 feet of water.

How: Fish were being caught trolling stickbaits 80-120 feet back without snap weights, and worm harnesses behind bottom bouncers. Fish are still being taken on hair jigs and blade baits; however, trolling seems to be taking most of the fish.

Catfish

Where: The bite in Sandusky Bay has really picked up with high numbers of fish being caught, many weighing over 10 pounds. Shoreline access to the bay is available at the old Route 2 bridge in Bay View and Port Clinton.

How: Most anglers fish the bottom or drift with baits on the bottom. Common baits include nightcrawlers, cut bait, and frozen shrimp.

Central Basin

Walleye

Where: Good fishing was reported in 10-40 feet of water off the Gold Coast in Lakewood, in 40-55 feet of water north-northwest of Geneva, and in 30-50 feet of water northwest of Ashtabula.

How: Walleyes have been caught by trolling crankbaits or worm harnesses, as well as casting and drifting weight-forward spinners. Good colors to try are chrome, blue, chartreuse, and red. Anglers fishing from shore are catching fish off the piers in Cleveland using spinners and stick baits.

Yellow Perch

Where: There were a few reports of anglers catching fish in 30-32 feet of water off the Chagrin River.

How: Anglers are fishing from the bottom to 3-5 cranks above the bottom. Try different depths near the bottom until you locate the fish. Use minnows on spreaders.

Smallmouth Bass

Where: Very good fishing was reported in 10-20 feet of water around harbor areas in Cleveland, Fairport Harbor, Ashtabula, and Conneaut.

How: Anglers are using crankbaits, tube jigs, and drop-shot rigs tipped with nightcrawlers.

The Rocky and Chagrin rivers received a welcome bump in flow from rain passing through and are offering good fishing conditions that should continue through the weekend. Local streams are offering good numbers of lake-run smallmouth bass. These fish are present in deeper, rocky holes throughout the main branch of the river. For the second year in a row, some adult walleye and white bass are making a late spring appearance seeking baitfish by the marina. A few post-spawn steelhead were still being caught this week, but as is typical this time of year their numbers in the streams have thinned out as most have headed back to Lake Erie. Anglers fishing a jig, wooly bugger, live shiner, or other lures/flies that mimic a baitfish by the marina have a rare shot at hooking “the gold, silver and bronze” (a walleye, smallmouth bass and steelhead) in the same day. Note: as of May 1 the Lake Erie zone smallmouth/largemouth bass combined bag limit changes to one bass/day of 18 inches minimum size. The zone includes Lake Erie waters and (locally) the Rocky River to Detroit Road bridge, Cuyahoga River to Harvard Road bridge, and Chagrin River to Route 283 bridge. Lake-run channel catfish and common carp are also showing up in the streams.

The Cleveland shoreline breakwalls are offering a good postspawn night bite for walleyes. Perfect 10s, Husky Jerks, and glow swimbaits are a few of the offerings that produce. The breakwall at E. 55th, pier and breakwall at Wendy Park (old Coast Guard station), and rocks at Edgewater Park and E. 72nd are good spots for walleye. Yellow perch are also being caught at these locations on a crappie rig baited with live or salted emerald shiners on the lake bottom. Harbor areas at Edgewater, Gordon, and Wildwood parks in late spring are a good place to find largemouth and smallmouth bass, various panfish species, freshwater drum, and channel catfish with a shot at northern pike. Beginning this boating season, Cleveland Metropark’s public boat launch ramps at Rocky River, Edgewater, Gordon Park, and Wildwood will be charging a fee ($5 daily or season pass for $30 for Cuyahoga County residents and $35 for out of county residents) for trailered watercraft. Note that 100 percent of proceeds will go back into lakefront improvements projects.

Opportunities for catching trout are very good at Metropark stocked inland lakes. Recently, Wallace Lake and the Ohio & Erie Canal were stocked by Cleveland Metroparks with a combined 1,300 pounds of rainbow trout and 1,400 pounds of farm raised channel catfish for Metroparks’ spring children’s fishing derbies and plenty of these fish remain. Additionally, the Ohio Division of Wildlife stocked 2,100 rainbow trout averaging 3⁄4 pound each in the Ohio and Erie Canal recently. In addition to these most recent stockings, on May 7 Metroparks released 400 pounds of trout at Ledge Lake. A few trout are still present at Shadow, Judge’s, Hinckley, and Ranger lakes, as well.

Rainbow trout stocking in the East Branch Rocky River has concluded for the season. There are still trout to go around as Metroparks released 2,400 pounds in the river since March 19. The stocking zone is between Route 82 (Royalton Road) and the river crossing ford about a mile south of Wallace Lake.

Trout typically bite well on PowerBait, small jigs (marabou, hair, or rubber) tipped with a few maggots/wax worms, and smaller spinners (such as Rooster Tail). Note the current seasonal trout regulations: three/day, no size limit at Wallace, Judge’s, and Ranger lakes; and five/day, no size limit at Shadow Lake and Ohio & Erie Canal. The Lake Erie and tributary streams bag limit on trout (includes steelhead) bumped up to five/day as of May 16 and need to be minimum size of 12 inches.

Cleveland Metroparks, www.clevelandmetroparks.com

OHIO RIVER REGION

Racine Pool – Anglers searching out saugers are having a tough time finding them. Between high water periods and thunderstorms, the bite has been rough going.

Greenup Dam – Anglers are catching some Kentucky spotted bass and largemouth bass here by fishing the shoreline with plastics.

Pike Island – Anglers are trying for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass here with some success. The popular bait has been plastic worms in purple, black, or chartreuse.

Meldahl Pool – Anglers are catching good numbers and sizes of crappies by fishing the creek mouths in this pool. Successful bait has been a jig tipped with a minnow or a waxie under a float.