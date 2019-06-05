USFWS to host public hearing June 25 in Minnesota on proposed gray wolf delisting

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting a public hearing to take comments on the agency’s proposal to remove the gray wolf from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, in Brainerd, Minn.

On March 15, 2019, the Service published a proposed rule in the Federal Register to remove all gray wolves from protection under Endangered Species Act (ESA) and announced the opening of a 60-day public comment period on the proposed action, ending May 14, 2019. In response to requests, the Service extended the comment period until July 15, 2019, to allow all interested parties additional time to comment on the proposal and to allow for a public hearing. In addition, the final peer review report on the proposal is available beginning on June 3, 2019.

The proposal to delist gray wolves is based on sound science, a thorough analysis of threats and how they have been alleviated, and the ongoing commitment and proven track record of states and tribes to continue managing for healthy wolf populations once delisted.

The recovery of the gray wolf is attributable primarily to successful interagency cooperation. States continue to demonstrate their ability to effectively manage wolf populations that guarantee the long-term sustainability of the species. The regulatory mechanisms put in place by these partners will last beyond federal delisting of the wolf and will ensure the long-term survival of the species. This proposal excludes Mexican gray wolves, which would remain listed under the ESA.

The hearing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Franklin Arts Center Auditorium, 1001 Kingwood Street, Brainerd, Minn., 56401. The hearing begins with a presentation and question-and-answer session at 6:30 p.m., with the formal public hearing following at 7 p.m. Prior to the hearing, the public is invited to an open house beginning at 5 p.m., where Service staff will be available to discuss the proposal and answer questions.

People attending will have the opportunity to talk with Service biologists about the gray wolf delisting proposal, ask questions during the question-and-answer session, and provide oral comments on the proposal during the hearing. Written comments will also be accepted. Those unable to attend the hearing may submit comments electronically or by mail.

The Federal Register notice provides additional detailed information on how the public can submit written comments and information. Comments already submitted need not be resubmitted, as they will be fully considered in preparation of the final rule. Instructions on how to submit comments are provided at http://www.regulations.gov, Docket Number: FWS-HQ-ES-2018-0097.

The proposed rule, comments and materials we receive, as well as supporting documentation, are available for public inspection on the docket.

More information is available online at: https://www.fws.gov/home/wolfrecovery/.