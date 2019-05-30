Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 31, 2019

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

In Carroll County, CPO Francisko conducted a commercial fishing investigation. Commercial fishermen are required by law to submit an annual report to the IDNR showing what type and amount of fish they caught. It was determined the man under reported the amount of fish he caught in 2018. Other reporting irregularities were also discovered. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Carroll County, CPO Teas cited two commercial fishermen for harvest record violations. CPO Palumbo conducted 22 boat checks during an IHSA Bass Tournament.

In Carroll County, CPOs Hoftender, Palumbo, and Francisko, along with Sgt. Petreikis, participated in a fish truck detail. One fish truck was stopped; and the driver was cited for expired registration, unlawful importation of viral hemorrhagic septicemia susceptible species, and failure to provide receipts. The driver was also issued written warnings for no proof of valid insurance and failure to label aquatic life being transported.

In Stephenson County, CPO Alt received a disposition in a case involving a Stephenson County man who was caught unlawfully hunting white-tailed deer by aid or use of bait, not wearing sufficient blaze orange clothing, hunting too close to surrounding residences, and using an unplugged shotgun. The man was convicted.

In Stephenson County, a subject was observed hunting turkeys with no turkey permit. The turkey was seized.

In Boone County, CPO Alt received a disposition in a case involving two Chicago men who were caught during the 2018 firearm deer hunting season unlawfully hunting on property without permission, using unplugged shotguns, not wearing any blaze orange clothing, using dogs to unlawfully drive deer, in possession of and using buckshot, and hunting without firearm deer permits. Convictions were obtained, and a forfeiture hearing is pending. Hunting privilege suspensions were also assigned to these men.

In Boone County, CPO Alt cited a Belvidere man for unlawful fishing without a valid sport fishing license during the spring trout opener. He also checked over 30 sport fishermen.

In Boone County, CPO Alt observed a Caledonia man unlawfully riding his off-highway motorcycle upon the highway right-of-way, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Boone County, CPO Alt cited four Chicago men who were caught unlawfully fishing without fishing licenses.

In Boone County, CPO Alt received a disposition in a case involving a Boone County man who unlawfully harvested a white-tailed deer prior to purchasing his firearm deer permit. The man was convicted.

In Putnam County, CPO Finn investigated the theft of two fox kits. He was able to determine the kits were taken by a known acquaintance who was also a fox breeder. The kits were sold without record of their sale. The violator was written citations for not maintaining records and theft of property. The investigation into the whereabouts of the kits is ongoing.

In Winnebago County, CPO Alt received a disposition in a case involving a Winnebago County man who harvested a nine-point white-tailed deer during the 2018 archery season without a hunting license. The man also unlawfully hunted on private property without permission from the owner. The man was convicted.

In Brown County, CPO Gushleff put together a wild turkey enforcement detail based on a tip from a Georgia game warden. CPOs Blakeley and Wheatley also participated in the detail. The team found a baited turkey blind, and several citations and warnings were issued to the subject hunting over the bait.

In Jersey County, CPO Goetten received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway at Pere Marquette State Park. After inspecting the scene, he discovered evidence of possible criminal activity; and two suspects were located. One subject was on parole and had been arrested days earlier by a Jerseyville police officer for retail theft. The subject on parole was in possession of bolt cutters and a lock/chain stolen from the State Park. The other subject was in the possession of a controlled substance. Both were arrested on felony charges.

In Morgan County, CPO Wichern observed a bow fisherman shooting fish from the bridge over Willow Creek on the east side of the Meredosia Federal Refuge. The bow fisherman shot three fish before CPO Wichern stopped the activity. The potential hazards associated with shooting from the public right of way were explained. The fisherman did possess a valid Illinois fishing license, and he agreed that shooting a bow from, across, or along a public roadway/bridge was unsafe. The subject was issued a citation, and he was directed to areas along the Illinois River where it would be safer to bow fish.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff cited three different fishermen at Beaver Dam State Park for keeping crappies that were under the nine-inch regulation.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff investigated two wild turkey hunting incidents where the subjects either did not have a hunting license or habitat stamp, or used the wrong season permit on a turkey harvest. Two written warnings and one citation were issued for the infractions.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman received a report of a missing, suicidal individual who was possibly at Starved Rock State Park. He located the individual in his vehicle in a parking lot. The individual was highly intoxicated and had a knife in his possession. He was able to calm the man down and get the knife out of the man’s immediate reach. He also convinced the man to be transported a local hospital for an evaluation.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman found two individuals that had driven their vehicles around a “Road Closed” barricade and onto a flooded road. Both individuals received citations for disobeying a traffic control device.

In LaSalle County, while checking fishermen at Starved Rock State Park, CPO Murry checked one individual who smelled of freshly burnt cannabis. The fisherman admitted to smoking the cannabis just before the CPO walked up to him. The fisherman had a small amount of cannabis on him and another small amount in his vehicle. The man granted consent to search his vehicle which was parked in the parking lot. Two open and cold to the touch beer cans were found in the truck, as well as items of drug paraphernalia. When asked about the beer, the fisherman said he drank them on his way to Starved Rock. The fisherman, who was under the influence of cannabis and alcohol, told CPO Murry that his wife was on her way to pick him up; and he assured him that he was not going to drive. Approximately three minutes later, CPO Murry saw the individual load his fishing gear into his truck and drive off. After seeing traffic violations, CPO Murry conducted a traffic stop. After a brief investigation, the man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations, driving under the influence of combination of alcohol and cannabis, and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol limit over .08. His blood alcohol content was .128.

In Ogle County, while checking for license compliance, CPOs Beltran and Teas discovered drugs and paraphernalia in plain view in a fisherman’s vehicle. The unlawful items were seized, and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Fulton County, CPOs Thompson and Elliott found a vehicle parked on coal mine property, and they located two subjects trespassing on private property without consent of the landowner. Written warnings were issued.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson cited a commercial fisherman for a commercial fishing harvest record violation. The fisherman had failed to report the catch of over 10,000 pounds of fish.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In McHenry County, CPOs Kelley and VanWiltenburg responded to a call from McHenry County Animal Control regarding nuisance trapping of groundhogs. The groundhog in question was digging under a resident’s house. The officers informed the individuals of the proper procedures to obtain a nuisance removal permit should they need one in the future.

In McHenry County, CPO Knop received information about someone shooting at geese on the Chain O’Lakes. Further investigation revealed a dead goose at the location described. A landowner admitted that he shot at the geese because they were eating his newly planted grass. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Kendall County, Sgt. Wollgast responded to a canoe accident on the Fox River. The Fox River was swollen from heavy rains and in near flood stage. Four canoes were caught up in the heavy current and carried to the north bank where they capsized. The occupants were able to walk to shore. Another canoe carrying two individuals capsized in the middle of the River. Only one of the individuals was able to make it to shore, and the other was swept downstream with the half-submerged canoe. A rescue diver from the Oswego Fire Department went into the water and was able to grab onto the individual just as he was being pulled into a strainer on an island. Both the rescue swimmer and individual had to be picked up by the Oswego Fire Department’s jet boat. The individual was taken to hospital for evaluation.

In Cook County, While conducting fishing compliance checks, CPO Stanbary looked inside a minnow bucket and discovered a live round goby inside the bucket. This fish is an invasive species and cannot be retained alive. The fisherman was issued a citation for the violation. In a separate incident, a fisherman was issued a warning after his fishing gear was found unattended.

In Cook County, CPOs Stanbary and Klemme conducted a joint patrol focusing on sport fish enforcement. During the patrol, one citation was issued to a fisherman for no valid sport fishing license. A warning was issued to a 16-year-old for no sport fishing license. The young fisherman was advised that he was now of age to purchase a license. Warnings were issued to multiple fishermen for no license in possession. Another fisherman was issued a citation after the CPO found that the man had been throwing beer cans into the weeds.

In Vermilion County, CPO Wright received a call regarding an elderly woman who had been reported missing the night before. The woman was located the next morning in Clear Pond at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. She was rescued from the water, and rescue crews transported her to Carle Hospital for treatment.

In Lake County, while on patrol, CPOs Knop and Semenik conducted a boating safety check on two boats. Neither boat had registration, life jackets, covers for the battery terminals, or sounding devices. In addition, two of the fishermen did not have fishing licenses. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Shelby County, CPOs Moody and Barnes conducted a timber theft investigation, and a Neoga man was arrested for felony wrongful tree cutting. During the arrest, the man was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine. Another man at the property was arrested on two outstanding warrants for drug possession and driving while revoked.

In St. Clair County, While conducting fishing compliance checks, CPO Schachner observed several subjects fishing. Two of them did not have fishing licenses, and one had taken an over-limit of 12 trout. The subject with the over-limit repeatedly provided a false name and date of birth. His actual identity was eventually determined, and it was discovered he was wanted on warrant. He was transported to jail and cited for no valid fishing license and over-limit of trout. He also received written warnings for obstructing a conservation police officer, no valid trout stamp, and driving on an expired driver’s license. The second subject was cited for no valid fishing license.

In White County, CPO Haggerty received a complaint that two turkeys were shot with rifles, from the roadway, after legal hunting hours. The complainant provided a vehicle description and name of the subject driving. After arriving in the area, an investigatory stop was conducted on a vehicle matching the description; and violations were found. The two subjects were issued five citations each for unlawful take of wild turkeys, unlawful hunting by aid of a motor vehicle, unlawful hunting from a roadway, unlawful transportation of loaded firearms, and unlawful shooting from a roadway. The wild turkey breast was seized as evidence.

In Marion County, CPO Buhnerkempe responded to a call from a farmer about a juvenile bald eagle stuck in a fence. Upon arriving at the scene, the farmer drove the CPO to the location in his ATV. CPO Buhnerkempe released the eagle from the fence but discovered it had broken its leg. The farmer assisted CPO Buhnerkempe in capturing the eagle and putting it in a crate for transport. The eagle was relayed to the University of Illinois where it will be rehabilitated and later released back to its home area.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis investigated a hunting without permission complaint. The complainant advised he was turkey hunting on his land when he walked up on two hunters. The landowner was concerned about safety because he did not know they were hunting the same area until he walked up on them. At the request of the complainant, both hunters were cited for hunting without permission.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis responded to a report of a submerged vehicle at the Super Lake boat launch in Pyramid State Recreation Area. A fisherman was preparing to load his boat at the ramp when he looked down in the water and saw the truck in approximately 13 feet of water. The Franklin County Dive Team assisted with getting the truck out of the Lake. The truck was reported stolen in September 2018.

In Jackson County, CPO Johnson found two fishermen in violation of the bass slot limit. They were in possession of four bass between 14 and 18 inches. They were each issued a citation for the fish violations.

In Clay County, CPO Smith issued a written warning to an individual for trespassing onto private property to mushroom hunt. The landowner only wanted the individual warned.