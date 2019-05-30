Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – May 31, 2019

Season Dates

June 1: Woodchuck hunting season opens statewide.

June 15: Bullfrog hunting season opens.

Aug. 1: Squirrel hunting season opens statewide.

Banquets/Fundraisers

June 2: DU Banquet, noon-5 p.m., Duke and Joannies, Chandlerville. For more info call Ron Royer, 309-546-2534.

July 27: Kaskaskia Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, Mascoutah. For more info call John McKinney, 618-207-0290.

Shooting/Archery

June 16, July 14, Aug. 18, Sept. 15: Whitetail Archery 3D Shoot, 8-noon, Clinton III Archery Range. For more info call Craig Bottles, 309-826-6099.

June 23, July 28, Sept. 8, 22: Menard Archers 3D Shoot, 7-1 p.m., Petersburg. For more info call Gary Sumpter, 217-415-7911.

June 30: Downers Grove Sportsmen’s Club, Vintage Clay Shoot, 10:30 a.m. For more info call Edward Shannon, 815-941-1366.

Education/Seminars.

June 22: Hunt Smart, 9 a.m., The Range at 355. For more info call Butch Navarro, 630-638-0110.

Meetings

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League meets annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League meets Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Walter Sherry Memorial Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 7 p.m., Wilmington. For more info call Cindy Campbell, 815-723-5065.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Fox Valley Area Anglers meet every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Silver Creek QF meets the 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.