Outdoor News Radio – May 25, 2019

“Tackle” Terry Tuma helps launch this week’s broadcast with top tips and techniques for early season walleye fishing plus tactics for this weekend’s bass opener and a preview for muskie fishing 2019 (which begins June 1 in Minnesota.) Then Tim Lesmeister joins Rob Drieslein for discussion on several news topics in this week’s Outdoor News: 2019 legislative session wrap-up, the mysterious gill nets killing fish in Boulder Lake near Park Rapids, and debate over whether or not new digital rifle scopes paired with a smartphone and rangerfinder should be legal or illegal for big game hunting.

