Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

Oct. 23: Becoming an Outdoors Woman Fall Waterfowl ID Workshop, DNR Muskegon State Game Area Field Office. Twin Lake. Hone in your bird identification skills by focusing on how to identify Michigan’s native waterfowl. Take a deep look into diving and dabbling ducks and learn the key features to easily ID them. Whether you are a hunter or bird enthusiast, learn how these waterfowl impact our lives and what we can learn from them. Cost is $30, which includes a box lunch and a waterfowl ID book to take home with you. For more information, call 517-290-0687.

ARCHERY

Dundee Sportsman’s Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Isabella County Sportsman’s Club: Archery 101 Workshop, July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 2872 Millbrook Rd. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858. Contact Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Isabella County Sportsman’s Club: 3D archery league every Wednesday night July 23-Sept. 24. Call Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

Huron Pointe Sportsmen’s Association: Archery range is open Wed 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The club is located at 35800 28 Mile Road, Lenox Twp. Michigan 48048. Call Joseph Kulka at (586) 749-5420 for more info or visit www.huronpointe.org

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress: 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thursday night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.- dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.- dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Gibraltar Community Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Michigan Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar 3350 Annapolis Lane North, Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUETS

OCT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Lakeview MI Area Chapter Buck Fever Banquet at 4:30 p.m. at Lakeview VFW 3701, 506 South Lincoln Avenue, Lakeview. Call 231-578-5667 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Auburn/ Bullock Creek Chapter Banquet at 5 p.m. at Forest Edge Banquet Center, 4618 S. Eleven Mile Road, Auburn. Call 989-859-9489 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Gladwin County Chapter Banquet at 5 p.m. at Gladwin K of C Hall, 751 South M-18, Gladwin. Call 989-859-9489 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com. information.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m. American Legion 74, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry. Call 810-869-7378 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com for more info.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m. American Legion 74, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry. Call 810-869-7378 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com for more info.