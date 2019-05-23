Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 24, 2019

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

While on patrol at Deer Creek Wildlife Area, state wildlife officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, observed a vehicle driving off the roadway and rutting up the grass in one of the parking areas. Officer Elster stopped the vehicle and asked the subject why they decided to tear up the wildlife area habitat. The subject stated they were out showing everyone in the vehicle a good time. Officer Elster advised the subject of the importance of wildlife areas, and why they need to be maintained. The subject was issued a citation for the violation and ordered to appear in Washington Court House Municipal Court. The subject was found guilty and ordered to pay $315 in fines and court costs for the violation.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

During the spring walleye run, state wildlife officer Jason Porinchok, assigned to Putnam County, received a call from the Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline. The caller stated that he had been fishing next to a man who had caught his limit of four walleyes, left the river for about an hour, and had then returned and continued to fish. The caller observed the man catch and keep an additional fish, and was able to give specific information about the violation. Officer Porinchok located the man and observed him keep two additional walleyes. Officer Porinchok contacted the man as he was leaving with three fish on his stringer. Further investigation led officer Porinchok to a hotel room where the four walleyes from the morning were discovered. The man was cited for taking three walleyes over the daily bag limit and paid $189 in fines and court costs. Those who observe a wildlife violation are encouraged to call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437) to anonymously report it.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

State wildlife officer Jason Warren, assigned to Ashtabula County, received information that an individual had killed two antlerless deer with a rifle several days before the start of the 2018 deer gun season. The investigation confirmed that the man had killed both deer during the closed season and he was issued summonses for the violations. The subject appeared in Ashtabula Eastern County Court and was found guilty. He was ordered to pay $600 in fines and court costs. In addition, the man forfeited a lever action rifle and the two deer to the Division of Wildlife.

During the 2018 waterfowl hunting season, state wildlife officer Tom Frank, assigned to Mahoning County, and state wildlife officer Jesse Janosik, assigned to Columbiana County, were near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line when they observed two vehicles parked in a location commonly used by waterfowl hunters. They contacted four individuals hunting waterfowl. The officers discovered that three of the four hunters were nonresidents and they had failed to purchase an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp. The men were issued summonses for the wildlife violations and ordered to appear in court. The men were convicted and ordered to pay fines and court costs totaling more than $350.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the 2018 deer archery season, state wildlife officer Todd Stewart, assigned to Morgan County, and state wildlife officer supervisor Dan Perko were patrolling the AEP ReCreation Land. They found a tent illegally set up on one of the pond dams, but no one was present at the site. The officers returned after dark and found three individuals sitting around a fire, and a vehicle illegally parked on the dam. The individuals were told to pack up their stuff and move to a campground. The owner of the vehicle was cited for parking in an undesignated area and paid $155 in fines.

State wildlife officer Anthony Lemle, assigned to Guernsey County, was on routine patrol checking fishing licenses when he observed an individual drink from a beverage can and then toss it into the woods. Upon contact when the individual was leaving, it was determined that the individual had left the can in the woods. The subject was cited for stream litter in Cambridge Municipal Court and paid $155 in fines and court costs.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

Last May, state wildlife officer Matt Roberts, assigned to Clinton County, contacted an individual who was catching frogs with a fishing pole at Oldaker Wildlife Area in Highland County. Because it was two weeks before frog season opened, the individual was issued a summons for the violation and the frogs were released unharmed. The individual paid fines and court costs totaling $140.