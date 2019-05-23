Grunt Style foregos sales to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

San Antonio, Texas — Grunt Style, an online lifestyle retailer, provides more than just apparel, they instill pride in self, military, and country. True to its commitment to infuse a deep respect for members of the military, on Monday, May 27 the company will shut down all website sales at Gruntstyle.com to honor America’s fallen military veterans.

In addition to an on-site Memorial Day Remembrance Service held at its headquarters in downtown San Antonio, GruntStyle.com will serve as home base for an eight-hour online event paying tribute to fallen military heroes and featuring opportunities to donate to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), an organization offering care to all those grieving the loss of a loved one who died while serving in the armed forces or as a result of his or her service.

“No Memorial Day sale can take the place of the lives lost while defending our country,” said Daniel Alarik, founder and CEO of Grunt Style. “For our entire team, every day is an opportunity to honor and remember those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.”

Alarik and President Tim Jensen are both veterans – along with the nearly 400 U.S. veterans who work at the company. This year, Grunt Style employees have volunteered to read each of the more than 4,000 names of fallen members of the military, post 9/11, throughout the day. The day-long remembrance will be streamed live on GruntStyle.com and the company’s Facebook page @gruntstyle, and will culminate with an on-site service highlighting two bright spotlights to signify the Twin Towers while a Color Guard display honors our fallen heroes.

Event details:

Monday May 27

• 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. – Online Memorial Day Remembrance at Gruntstyle.com – no online sales

• 1 p.m. – Grunt Style employees begin reading names of fallen heroes, post 9/11 (streamed online and on Facebook @gruntstyle)

• 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Memorial Day Remembrance Service – Grunt Style Headquarters, 900 Broadway Street, San Antonio, Texas

Learn more about Grunt Style, its products and its mission to instill the fighting spirit of America in everything it does at gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @GruntStyle.