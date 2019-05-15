Trump administration OKs opening Boundary Waters area to copper mining

(Photo by Brian Peterson)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Interior has renewed two Twin Metals Minnesota LLC-held hardrock mineral leases located in the Superior National Forest, near the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the decision Wednesday, May 15 to enable the advancement of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near the BWCAW, which encompasses more than 1 million acres of lakes and forest and is the most-visited wilderness area in the country.

The announcement reverses a popular 2016 decision to withdraw the leases and halt development of the mine and drew the ire of sportsmen and women and conservation organizations, including Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.

“We’re deeply disappointed by the administration’s announcement,” said BHA President and CEO Land Tawney. “The decision to abandon natural resources management that is guided by the best available science is very unfortunate. It not only threatens the dozens of communities and businesses that rely on the region economically; it also jeopardizes the fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor opportunities and clean drinking water that the Boundary Waters has provided families for generations.

The final environmental assessment, decision record, comment analysis report, and signed leases can be found here. For the BLM report, click here. And for a detailed story, click here.