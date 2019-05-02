Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 3, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

NORTHERN REGION

Spooner Team

Warden Joshua Loining, of Rice Lake, received a complaint in March of snowmobiles running a stop sign near Rice Lake where the snowmobile trail crosses a bridge. The stop signs were partially covered and barely visible. Loining cleared the stop signs to the best of his ability and contacted 15 snowmobilers who missed the stop sign at the bridge. Loining educated all the snowmobilers of the stop and dangers of entering a roadway without stopping to make sure there was no vehicle coming. No enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Pete Carlson, of Frederic, and Jesse Ashton, of Luck, were on patrol in Webb Lake in March when they stopped a UTV operator for not wearing a seatbelt. The wardens also determined the operator was driving under the influence, as were two other ATV/UTV operators in the same general area. This enforcement action was related to a large event celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Wardens Ashton and Dustin Gabrielson were on patrol in Burnett County when they observed a snowmobile operating on Hwy. 70. They turned on their official lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver, but it appeared he instead attempted to flee. The wardens following the driver and came upon him after he rolled his snowmobile going down the roadway. The operator failed field sobriety tests and enforcement action was taken.

Woodruff Team

Warden Chris Bartelt, of Lake Tomahawk, worked with numerous anglers who had difficulty removing their ice shacks from area lakes by the removal deadline. One person failed to notify a warden that he was having trouble removing his shack. The owner cut off the top of the shack, leaving the floor and other debris frozen in the ice. Working with area residents, the debris was removed and the owner identified. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, responded to a request from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department to assist a father and son who became stranded at a family cabin on the Willow Flowage. The two left their vehicle by snowmobile attempting to access the cabin but along the way their snowmobile became stuck and they didn’t have a shovel to dig it out. After hiking through thigh-deep snow for more than five hours they arrived at the cabin. Wet and exhausted they were able to start the wood stove to dry out and warm up. They stayed the night realizing the next morning they were too exhausted to walk back to the vehicle or snowmobile. They called the sheriff’s department looking for help. Ebert responded with a snowmobile, giving the father a ride back to the stuck snowmobile, where Ebert dug out it out and escorted him to the cabin to pick up his son. The two were then escorted back to their vehicle to make sure they made it out safely.

Antigo Team

Wardens Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon, and Kelly Crotty, of Florence, completed an investigation in March involving an individual who was found to have illegally harvested an antlerless deer at night with the aid of a spotlight and firearm from a vehicle on a county highway. The violation took place near the town of Wabeno during the 2018 archery season. Enforcement action taken.

Warden Dahlquist assisted warden Kelly Crotty with an investigation involving the illegal registration of two bucks harvested in Marinette County during the 2018 deer season. Upon investigation it was found a husband shot two bucks, and illegally registered both under his wife’s harvest account. Enforcement action taken.

Warden Dahlquist contacted a fisherman on the frozen waters of Lake Metonga to check for a fishing license. During the contact, Dahlquist discovered the fisherman was in possession of 36 yellow perch (11 fish over the daily bag limit). Enforcement action taken.

Warden Pat Novesky, of Tomahawk, investigated a trapper who was placing conibear traps on dry land without the owner’s permission and in violation of the trapping regulations. The trapper was found in violation of trapping without a license, failure to check traps, illegal placement, and trespassing. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Tim Otto, of Langlade County, contacted a person who was hunting coyotes from a county highway and in front of a residence. He stated he only had one safe shot that was across a field, but would have required shooting through a 10-foot tall snowbank. Realistically, his only shot was down the roadway. This person was on probation for shooting a coyote in the yard of a residence in 2018.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team

Wardens Kevin Christorf, of Cornell, and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, investigated multiple trash bags located along the road near Cadott. Wardens were able to determine who dropped the trash. After contact with the responsible person, that individual picked up all the trash.

Wardens Christorf and Bob Kneeland, of Chippewa Falls, investigated an illegal deer hunting complaint, and found that two hunters illegally shot five deer near Bloomer. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Christorf, Bolks and Lt. Jeremy Peery completed an investigation in March regarding overbagging on Lake Altoona. The wardens’ investigation found three people were involved with overbagging on panfish. It was also found that one of the group members possessed several hundred fish at his residence. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kneeland followed up on a complaint concerning shooting from a vehicle. Upon contact with the individual, Kneeland found the individual was an amateur birder and a wildlife photographer who uses a large telephoto lens camera set-up that closely resembled the informant’s description of a gun.

Warden Ken Thomson, of Fall Creek, was checking licenses on Mead Lake in March when he encountered one individual who was in possession of 43 panfish. The limit is 25 on Mead Lake. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Thomson and DNR wildlife biologist Bill Hogseth investigated a captive deer complaint in March. When they showed up at the residence, a deer stood up from under a clothesline, walked over and began licking Thomson’s hand. Enforcement action was taken.

Lower St. Croix Team

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Pierce County, assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in March with body recovery from the Mississippi River near Hager City. The female was later identified as a missing person last seen near the Mall of America.

Wardens J.J. Redemann and Jaime McDermid, both of Dunn County, received several complaints in March of people having difficulty removing ice shacks from area lakes due to significant snow depths, thawing ice, and other environmental conditions. One individual left his large ice shack on Tainter Lake with no intention of removing it. The individual removed all identifying information from the shack and left it to sink. Redemann and McDermid worked with area residents who linked together multiple ATVs equipped with tire chains to successfully remove the shack before it sank. The wardens encouraged shack owners to call if they were having difficulty removing their shacks to work with them on removal.

Wardens Redemann and McDermid responded to a manure discharge into Elk Creek Lake, resulting from historic snow falls that caused manure to run from area fields and into the lake. Several other DNR employees responded and determined a fish kill was unlikely. The wardens and other DNR staff continue to work with area farmers on prevention.

Warden Redemann worked with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a snowmobile accident in March. Two individuals were on a snowmobile on private land when the throttle was accidentally pushed and stuck down. The snowmobile crashed into a tree and the occupants suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Warden McDermid investigated a complaint in March of a man who was training dogs when they chased and injured a deer. The man explained he was “running” dogs near Ridgeland when a few of them got onto private land he did not have permission to be on. He said the dogs caught a deer and injured it to the point where he felt the need to euthanize it, so he did. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Isaac Kruse, of St. Croix County, received a complaint of a turkey carcass having been dumped in a road ditch near Spring Valley. Kruse examined DNR car-killed animal records and found that a turkey was reported as having been hit near the location just two days prior. The individual listed as having hit the turkey with a vehicle was cited by Kruse the previous year for dumping a large fiberglass boat on a state wildlife area. Kruse made contact with the suspect and determined it was him who littered the turkey carcass. Enforcement action was taken.

Mississippi River Team

Warden Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, attended court in March for two appearances regarding illegal deer harvest cases. The two individuals were sentenced to fines of $2,240 each and revocation of all hunting/ fishing/ trapping privileges for one and two years. The two individuals were involved in a Vernon County 2018 case that involved shooting deer at night out the window of vehicle using a crossbow and spotlight.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, assisted the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department with a rescue of an individual who ventured onto thin ice and into open water. With the use of an airboat, Jumbeck and volunteer firefighter, Nick Lorenz, were able to bring the individual to safety.

Warden Nate Ackerman, of Durand, responded to Trempealeau County for evacuation of a family off a dead-end road south of Galesville. The local fire department had attempted to reach a house with a boat and was unable to reach them. Ackerman used the airboat to evacuate a family and dog from the area. Ackerman went to other houses to make sure all other residences were empty as the road leading into the houses was unpassable due to swift, high water.

Warden Cody Adams, of Crawford County, was attending court in March when one of the defendants appeared in regards to numerous citations for DNR violations. That defendant also was found to have multiple arrest warrants out of Iowa County. The defendant was taken into custody after his court appearance.

Warden Adams was contacted about a dead coyote that was left next to a gas station pump in Crawford County. The workers knew who left the dead coyote. Enforcement action taken.

Wisconsin River Team

Warden Josh Litvinoff, of Schofield, was checking people fishing along the Wisconsin River in March when he observed an individual bring a stringer of fish to his car and come back out fishing. Upon contact, it was discovered the subject put an illegal-sized walleye in his car. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Tyler Flood, of Wausau, was notified of a hit-and-run snowmobile accident from the previous night. He responded to the scene and found several broken pieces from the snowmobile that helped identify the type of snowmobile involved. With help from the community, a suspect was identified. With assistance from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was interviewed and was found to be the driver of the snowmobile. The Marathon County Sheriff Department handled enforcement.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, conducted a traffic stop of an ATV that was operating illegally on a roadway, displayed expired registration, and had a juvenile passenger with no helmet. During the contact, Leezer also found evidence of illegal turkey baiting. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, assisted the Plover Police Department in March with detouring traffic around large areas of flooding that impacted several major intersections.

Wardens Lockman and Jon Scharbarth attended the Portage County CDAC March meeting as the LE Liaisons.

Warden Leezer inspected and certified wild Wisconsin ginseng for a local dealer in Marathon City.

Warden Scharbarth assisted with flooding issues in March, including evacuations in the village of Plover due to rapid snow melt in the area.

Wardens Kyle Ziembo, of Wisconsin Rapids, and Erika Taylor, of Marshfield, attended the CDAC meeting in Wood County in March.

Black River Falls Team

Warden Molly Detjens, of Adams, and an Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a group of four snowmobilers operating illegally on a county highway. The group had several other violations and two of the members were issued citations. The group stated the reason they were operating illegally on the highway was because they were trying to get to a bar on Petenwell Lake. Detjens gave them directions to this establishment where they could operate legally. The next night Detjens received a late night call of two snowmobilers who had fallen through the ice on Castle Rock Lake and were stranded on a piece of floating ice. Detjens responded to the scene and found there were also two other snowmobilers who fell through the ice but were able to run their snowmobiles across the water and make it to an island. Quincy Fire Department members used their air boat to rescue all four of the snowmobilers and bring them safely to shore. Detjens recognized the four snowmobilers as the same group of she and the deputy had cited the night before. When Detjens asked where the group was headed, they stated they were trying to get to the same bar from the night before. The group mistakenly thought they were on Petenwell Lake instead of Castle Rock Lake. These lakes are separated by a large dam and stretches of river where ice does not form due to the swift current. The owners of the two snowmobiles that fell through the lake were given 30 days to retrieve the snowmobiles from the lake bottom.

Warden Patrick Seybert, of Necedah, responded to an accident under the Petenwell dam where a small boat capsized. There were no injuries to the two occupants, other than getting wet and cold, and the boat floated downstream until it ultimately washed to shore. Removal of the capsized boat is pending due to the high flow of water.

Wardens Michael Weber, of Mauston, and Molly Detjens conducted an investigation into several illegal deer harvests in March. The wardens found that an individual shot several antlerless deer in the Central Forest Zone of Adams County while using Marquette County Central Farmland harvest authorizations. The same individual also illegally used the antlerless harvest authorization of another person for a crossbow harvest. Enforcement action is pending.

Wardens Michael Weber, of Mauston, and Matthew Groppi contacted two fishermen in a boat on the Lemonweir River near Mauston in March. The wardens found that the fishermen were in possession of six illegal sized walleyes. Further investigation showed that the same fishermen overbagged on walleyes the day before and caught and kept illegal sized walleyes. Additional violations included transporting live fish, and illegally stocking fish. Enforcement action is pending.