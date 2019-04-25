Michigan Outdoor News Fishing & Hunting Report – April 26, 2019

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Lake St. Clair

Wind and rain have stirred up Lake St. Clair. When anglers can get out they are catching a few perch and walleyes, but most are heading to the Detroit River for walleyes.

Lakeside Fishing Shops, (586) 777-7003.

Trenton Area

Walleye fishing has been very good on the Detroit River as the spring spawning run is hitting stride. Anglers are catching fish on the American side in the Trenton Channel, at the Renaissance Center and between the Belle Isle Bridge and Tommy’s. Good reports are also coming from the Canadian side of the river. Perch anglers were still taking some fish on the east side of Grosse Ile and into Canadian waters. A few white bass are starting to show up.

Most were using jigs with minnows or rubber worms.

Bottom Line Bait & Tackle, (734) 379-9762.

Trenton Lighthouse, (734) 675-7080.

Horse Island Tackle, (734) 692-9839.

Luna Pier Area

Both Sterling and Bolles Harbor were flooded due to east winds and rain. The water in Lake Erie had been extremely turbid and there were very few fish coming in.

Luna Pier Harbour Club, (734) 848-8777.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

Allegan Area

Anglers continue to catch steelhead below the Allegan Dam on the Kalamazoo River. Smaller fish were moving up into the river, as well. Those targeting suckers have done well. Steelhead are still on the move in the St. Joe River and anglers have done well below Berrien Springs. The run is most likely winding down, but there are reports of smaller runs pushing upstream during the warm ups. There have been reports of spent fish being caught while moving back downstream. White suckers have also entered the river. Toms are strutting and gobbling.

Webber & Sons Marine and Tackle, (269) 673-6294.

Plainwell Area

Fishing has been good on Gun Lake, but fishing pressure has been light. There has been a lot of wind and rain, and even some snow. Crappies and bluegills are keeping anglers busy when they can get out. There are a lot of turkeys in the area. Toms are gobbling and the spring season should be very good.

Gillett’s Bait and Hardware, (269) 672-5371.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

Fishing pressure has been light on Saginaw Bay. Walleye fishing off the mouth of the Saginaw River was good before the last snow storm. Those trolling around Whitestone Point, Point Lookout and Pointe Au Gres also did well for walleye using bodybaits in 10 to 20 feet of water. It appears the perch are just about done spawning. The few fish caught in the cuts last week were either ripe or already spawned out. Fewer perch were found in the cuts and river mouths this spring, likely due to the return of weedbeds after the mussels cleared up the water.

Franks Great Outdoors, (989) 697-5341.

Baldwin Area

Steelhead fishing on the Pere Marquette River has been fair and the river was rising. There are still a fair number of fish in the river, but a lot have dropped back into Lake Michigan. Good action has been reported on spawn. Turkeys are on the move. Toms are gobbling and strutting.

Baldwin Bait & Tackle, (231) 745-3529.

Ed’s Sport Shop, (231) 745-4974, www.edsports.com.

Ludington Area

Ludington State Park has started raising water levels on Hamlin Lake: It will take a few weeks to get the levels back up but recent rain should help speed up the process. Only a couple of boats had been out and they reported catching some bass. Most anglers don’t start fishing until the water levels are up.

Captain Chuck’s Fishing, Hunting and Archery, (231) 843-4458.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Fishing has been slow at Caseville. Suckers are moving into the rivers and creeks up and down the Thumb, but perch have yet to show up at Caseville. A little warm rain should spark a run. A few walleyes have been caught in Lake Huron but high winds have stymied most trips.

Walsh Gun & Tackle, (989) 856-4465.

Port Huron

Walleye fishing is picking up in the St. Clair River. Anglers are catching limits of fish on both and America and Canadian sides of the river. The water temperature was running about 41 degrees at last check. A few anglers are whipping but most are enjoying great success jigging. Some anglers are trying to troll for salmon, but water clarity has been poor. Turkey numbers are in good shape and the spring season should be good. Toms are gobbling.

Anderson’s Pro Bait, (810) 984-3232.

NORTHWESTERN LP

Traverse City Area

Steelhead fishing has been fair on the Boardman and Betsie rivers. Wax worms, spawn and beads are all taking fish. Ice finally blew out of Grand Traverse Bays. Anglers are reminded about the new one-fish daily limit for lake trout. Shorelines are breaking up on inland lakes and open water can’t be far away. Toms are gobbling.

WildFishing Guide Service, www.wildfishing.com.

Kalkaska Area

Steelhead fishing has been pretty good on the Manistee River at Tippy Dam. Weather is looking good and trout anglers are looking forward to a good opener. All the local rivers are open and fish are showing up. Ice is gone from most of the smaller inland lakes in the area. A few perch have been caught in the open water on Skegemog Lake. There were still some big ice floes on the larger lakes. Turkey numbers are in pretty good shape. Toms are gobbling and the spring season should be good.

Jack’s Sport Shop, (231) 258-8892.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Houghton Lake Area

Ice is finally gone on Houghton Lake but the crappies haven’t moved into the canals yet. Expect them to start moving into Iroquois Canal any day. Water temperature was running about 41 degrees last week and the crappies start to get active when it reaches about 45 degrees. There are a lot of turkeys in the area. Toms are gobbling and strutting.

Lyman’s on the Lake, (989) 422-3231.

Rogers City Area

Cold, windy and wet weather has kept anglers off Lake Huron. At Presque Isle, anglers report that the launch ramp is ice free, however no docks were in at last check. Turkeys are starting to break out of their winter flocks and toms are strutting.

Adrian’s Sport Shop, (989) 734-2303

Alpena Area

Lake trout have been caught by anglers trolling spoons and Spin-N-Glos in Lake Huron. Steelhead fishing has been good in the Thunder Bay River when floating or drifting spawn, beads, or flies. Fair numbers of Atlantic salmon have been caught by anglers casting spoons. Spring turkey season should be good. Toms are gobbling and strutting.

Clem’s Live Bait & Tackle, (989) 354-2070.

Oscoda Area

Lake trout have been caught in Lake Huron by anglers trolling spoons and Spin-N-Glos in 50 feet of water or deeper. A few Atlantic salmon were caught closer to shore. Pier anglers are catching steelhead when drifting or still-fishing with spawn. The Au Sable River is producing steelhead and a few Atlantic salmon when drifting or floating spawn, wax worms, flies or beads. Fly anglers were swinging streamers.

Wellman’s Sport Center, (989) 739-2869.

EASTERN UP

Drummond Island Area

Ice is still holding at the mouth of the Potagannissing River and Maxton Bay. Warmer temperatures with an east wind should blow the ice out of Maxton Bay so boats can get out. There are still a few yellow perch being caught on the west side of Peck Island in 18 to 20 feet of water. Wigglers, wax worms, and shiners are all producing good results. Anglers are reminded to check ice conditions before traveling out on any ice. Wind direction and warmer nighttime temperatures can change ice conditions dramatically.

Johnson’s Sport Shop, (906) 493-6300.

Curtis Area

There was still ice on Manistique Lakes, but it has pulled away from shore and ice fishing has ended. A few steelhead are hitting in the Black and Manistique rivers. Smelt will be following the steelhead.

Mick’s Bait Shop, (906) 586-6040.

CENTRAL UP

Marquette Area

More boats were starting to head out into Lake Superior now that the ice is gone. Most were trolling between the breakwall in the Lower Harbor to the Chocolay River. Coho, brown trout and a few splake were starting to show up and were caught off the breakwall. Water temperatures were about 34 degrees in the lake and near 38 degrees in the rivers. Catch rates have been low in the Dead River and Carp River. Water levels have been fluctuating daily with most area rivers on the high side.

Gander Mountain, (906) 226-8300.

Escanaba Area

Most of Little Bay de Noc was still iced over, however the ice is dangerous and no one should be going out. Several anglers have started fishing the piers at the Escanaba North Shore launch and hoping for steelhead or brown trout, but no catches were reported. The transition to open-water fishing could take some time with cold temperatures at night. Boats could be launched at the Ford River and the North Shore launches but no docks are in yet and floating ice could be a hazard. Steelhead anglers have started fishing the Day’s River and the Ford River but not much to report yet. All area rivers are open and flowing fast.

Bay View Bait & Tackle, (906) 786-1488.

BayShore Resort Bait & Tackle, (906) 428-2950.

WESTERN UP

L’Anse Area

Ice fishing has ended in Keweenaw Bay and most locals are waiting for the ice to move out. A few anglers were casting Little Cleos at the mouth of the falls and catching fair numbers of cohos. Blue and silver has been the best color. River fishing is starting to pick up and should improve as warmer weather moves in. The water was high and fast last week.

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

Bergland Area

Lake Gogebic remained locked up pretty tight, but ice surface conditions were sloppy. Surface water is draining off with continued mild days and cooler nights in the forecast. Fishing pressure has been light, but those who do venture out are advised to use caution near shoreline inlets. Overall, conditions were very good for this late in the season. Check locally before heading out as conditions can change overnight.

Bear’s Nine Pines Resort, (906) 842-3361.

The DNR contributed to this report.