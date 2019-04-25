Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – April 26, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

April 27: Lenawee County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 180, Hudson. For more info call 517-563-8726.

April 27: Elk Country NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Comins Eagles. For more info call Frank Darling, 989-848-5234.

May 3: Isabella WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Parish Hall, Mt. Pleasant. For more info call Scott Zeneberg, 989-289-0141.

May 3: Grand Valley Friends of NRA Banquet, Highlands. For more info call Sandy Mucci, 239-777-4616.

May 4: Chelsea WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, Chelsea. For more info call Jamie Bolinger, 734-433-1831.

May 11: Eaton County QDMA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. For more info call Dave Yeomans, 269-838-3532.

May 18: Wayne County PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Wayne County Conservation Association, Plymouth. For more info call Zachary Medici, 248-251-3365.

Oct. 12: K9 Camo Companions Banquet, noon, VFW Hall, Sand Lake. For more info call Billi Thielke, 616-326-2550.

Season Dates

April 27: Trout season opens

April 27: Pike and walleye seasons open in the LP

May 15: Pike and walleye seasons open in the UP

May 25: Catch and keep bass season opens statewide except on Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers

May 31: Spring turkey season ends

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org

Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Indoors, Cricket, 7 p.m.

May 1: 3-D League, 4 p.m.

May 1: Youth 3-D Instructional League, 5 p.m.

May 2: Field & Hunter League, 9 a.m. & 4 p.m.

May 7: 3-D League, 9 a.m. & 4 p.m.

June 9: 3-D Shoot, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 22: IBO 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 23: IBO, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

July 14: 3-D Shoot, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

July 30: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

July 31: Broadhead League, 9 a.m.

Aug. 1: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

Aug. 11: 3-D Shoot 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 7: Flashlight Shoot, at dark.

Sept. 7: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 8: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

Shooting Sports

May 18: Chief Okemos Sportman’s Club, Familiarization Shoot; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 517-646-0681.

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club, for more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5-Stand & Trap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

* * *

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For info call 810-231-1811.

Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.

Special Events

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Tournament/Contests

May 4: MMA Walleye Tournament, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info call Dick Beaudry, 810-531-8820.

Dog Events

March-Oct: “Puppy Fair” Multi Lakes Conservation Club, Commerce Twp. 2nd Sun. each Month 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.