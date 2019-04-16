Jalapeno Marinated Snapper

When the ice takes over the lakes in the Great Lakes region, many open water anglers consider heading to warmer ocean waters to toss a line, so we’re showcasing a recipe by Ara Zada for a quick version of pickled fish that features Red Snapper. The core recipe can easily be interchanged with other white fish including those harvested from cold northern waters such as pike or walleye, or equally – saltwater varieties such as halibut or yellowtail.

Ingredients

1.5 lbs Fresh Red Snapper, skinless filets cut to about 1” squares

¼ cup salt, kosher

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons water

¾ cup Jalapeno, sliced thin

1 cup red onion, sliced thin

½ teaspoon Coriander, whole seed

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

½ tablespoon sugar

Directions

-In a medium mixing bowl combine the red snapper and salt. Toss it until the salt has coated all around the pieces of snapper.

Add all the remaining ingredients and toss until they are well combined.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours. It is ready to eat after 24 hours of marinating and can be kept for up to 7 days. It’s best served on a cracker or tortilla chips. Enjoy!

About the Chef: Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ara Zada has paired his love for cooking with the great outdoors and found a passion in harvesting his own meat. He is an avid archery hunter and spends most of his spare time honing in his archery skill and planning his next hunt. He attended culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu and built a career as a professional Chef specializing in recipe development and food styling. He has worked with Jaime Oliver Food Revolution, Food Network, ABC, CBS, NBC, Breville, Gelson’s and a range of others. He is also a field staff writer for Harvestingnature.com. Currently Ara is finishing up his cookbook titled Lavash, that will be available everywhere this fall.