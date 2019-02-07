New York Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 8, 2019

Season Dates

Feb. 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons close (portions of state)

Feb. 15: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting season closes (statewide, except Long Island)

Feb. 15: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 15: Beaver trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 16-17: New York Free Fishing Weekend

Feb. 25: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting season closes (Long Island)

Feb. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes (Long Island)

Feb. 28: Cottontail rabbit season closes (Southern Zone, Long Island)

Feb. 28: Varying hare season closes (portions of southeastern New York)

Feb. 28: Gray, black and fox squirrel season closes

Feb. 28: Pheasant season closes (portions of state)

Feb. 28: Ruffed grouse season closes

Feb. 28: Bobwhite quail season closes (Orange, Putnam counties)

Feb. 28: River otter trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

March 1: Canada goose season reopens (South Zone)

March 8: Snow goose season closes (Long Island)

March 10: Canada goose season closes (South Zone)

March 15: Northern pike, pickerel, tiger muskie and walleye seasons end

March 15: River herring season opens (north of George Washington Bridge)

March 15: Beaver trapping season closes (portions of western New York)

March 17: Cottontail rabbit and varying hare seasons close (Northern Zone)

March 31: Crow season closes

March 31: Coyote hunting season closes

April 1: Trout season opens

Shows

Feb. 2-10: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Pa.

Feb. 9-10: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown Moose Club, Johnstown For more info go to www.adkshow.com.

Feb. 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 11177 Main St., Clarence, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info call Bruce Johnston at 716-542-9929 or go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 16-17: Twin Tiers Outdoor Show, Murray Athletic Center Domes, Horseheads

Feb. 16-17: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Ridgeway Fire Hall, Medina, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info call Bruce Johnston at 716-542-9929 or go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 28-March 3: World Fishing & Outdoor Exposition, Rockland County Community College Fieldhouse, Suffern.

March 2-3: Sportsman’s Show, Seneca Allegany Casino and Hotel, Salamanca. For more info go to www.york-pennshows.com or call 716-569-6810.

March 3: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

March 7-10: Western New York Outdoor Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg.

March 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights of Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info call Bruce Johnston at 716-542-9929 or go online to www.nfgshows.com.

March 15-17: Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10-5, New Jersey convention & Exposition Center, Edison, N.J.. For more info call 603-431-4315.

March 16: Long Island Fly Fishing Expo, Radisson Hotel, Hauppauge

March 16-17: Batavia Gun & Sportsman Show 2019, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3, Batavia Quality Inn. For more info call 585-343-7620.

March 16: Crown City Bassmasters Hunting & Fishing Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dryden Fire Station, Dryden. For more info call Joe Matt, 315-420-8150.

March 22-24: Big East Camping & Outdoor Show, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona

March 30: Otisco Lake Rod & Gun Club, Traders Day, at the Club. For more info call Keith Severson, 607-343-1906.

March 31: Finger Lakes Trollers Association Flea Market, Watkins Glen Community Center, Watkins Glen, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

April 6: Lake Erie Outdoor & Fishing Show, Clarion Hotel Marina & Conference Center, Dunkirk, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

April 7: Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299

April 13-14: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

April 20: Pompey Rod & Gun Club, Sportsman’s Flea Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the club. For more info call Robert Fallert, 315-656-8810.

April 27-28: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info call Bruce Johnston at 716-542-9929 or go online to www.nfgshows.com.

May 18-19: Northeast Outdoor Show, Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck. For more info go to neoutdoorsportsshow.com.

June 16: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Bruce Johnston at 716-542-9929 or go to www.nfgshows.com.

Aug. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Sept. 14-15: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Oct. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Company, Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 27: Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299

Nov. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Tournaments/Contests.

Feb. 8-10: 12th Annual Coyote Hunt, sponsored by the Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County, N.Y. For more info go to call go to www.SportsmensFederation.com or call 845-482-4987.

Feb. 16: Richmondville Fish & Game Club, Youth Ice Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Bear Gulch Lake Summit. For more info call Greg Warner, 518-265-8947.

March 1-3: Bark at the Moon Coyote Club, State Coyote Hunt, Bloomfield, N.Y. For more info call Andrew Lewand, 585-223-5324.

May 10-19: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Spring Trout and Salmon Derby. For more info go online to www.loc.org or call 1-888-REEL-2-IN.

May 18: Southtowns Walleye Association Perch Tournament, Lake Erie, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info go to www.southtownswalleye.com.

May 30: 18th Annual Don Johannes Memorial Big Fish Contest. For more info call 716-778-0713.

May 30: 13th Annual Pete DeAngelo Memorial Three-Fish Contest. For more info call 716-778-0713.

May 31-June 2: 35th Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. For more info call (877) FALLS-US or go to www.lakeontarioproam.net.

June 1: Springfling Bowfishing Contest. For more info go to www.nybowfishing.com or email nybowfishing@gmail.com.

June 6-16: Southtowns Walleye Association Annual Walleye Tournament, Lake Erie. For more info contact Rob Kroh at 585-356-3696.

June 21-22: Lake Erie Big Dawg Walleye Tournament, Dunkirk Harbor. For more info contact tournament chairman Mark Mohr at 716-998-9871 or go to www.rayzorsbifdawg.com.

June 27-28: Greater Niagara BassEye Challenge, Safe Harbor Marina, charity tournament for cystic fibrosis. For more info contact Tiffany Rolleck at 716-204-2535.

June 29-July 28: 10th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. For more info go to www.loc.org.

July 1-Aug. 31: NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament. For information and to register go to www.NYSsummerclassic.com.

July 3-14: 29th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby. For more info go to www.eriecanalderby.com.

July 19-20: Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. For more info contact Capt. Don Rupert at 716-435-4137.

July 20: 16th Annual Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association King Salmon Tournament, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go to www.lotsa.org.

Aug. 2-4: Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Walleye Tournament. For more info contact chairman Zen Olow at 716-640-2776.

Aug. 3-18: Orleans County Rotary Derby, Lake Ontario (from Niagara River to Genesee River). For more info visit the Slippery Sinker or call 585-589-9881.

Aug. 16: 4th Annual Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament, ladies day-only event, Olcott Harbor. For more info call Stephanie at 716-481-6388.

Aug. 16-Sept. 2: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. For more info go to www.loc.org.

Aug. 17-25: 43rd Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Fish Odyssey Derby. For more info go to www.fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 23-24: Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge, Dunkirk. For more info contact chairman Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Sept. 12-13: REDBONE@LARGE, Lower Niagara Sportfishing Challenge, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation benefit. For more inf contact Tiffany Rolleck at 716-204-2535.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 16: Leatherstocking DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Quality Inn, Oneonta. For more info call George Decker, 607-432-5243.

Feb. 23: Adirondack Sportsman’s Alliance 18th Annual Fundraising Banquet, Holiday Inn, Saratoga Springs. Doors open 3 p.m., dinner at 5. For more info contact Richard Besthoff at 518-761-2644 or Rob Mancini at 518-281-0582.

Feb. 23: Mohawk Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited 2019 Banquet, Roselawn, New York Mills, 6 p.m. For reservations contact Ken Ziobro at 315-736-3521 or kziobro@verizon.net, Steve Prievo at 315-956-9124 or sprievo@gmail.com, or Scott Black at 315-338-1914 or Beef3588@gmail.com.

Feb. 23: Twin Tiers QDMA Banquet, 4 p.m., Bath Country Club, Bath. For more info call Russell Jacobs, 607-324-8325.

Feb. 25: Southern Chautauqua QDMA Banquet, 6 p.m., Lakewood Rod & Gun Club, Lakewood. For more info call David Munsee, 716-665-7414.

March 1: Webster/Penfield DU Banquet, Webster Golf Club, Webster. For more info call Gabe Speranza, 585-313-1643.

March 2: Cattaraugus Allegany QDMA Banquet, 4 p.m., West Valley Volunteer Hose Co. For more info call Mario Masic, 716-799-4500.

March 2: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet, 5 p.m., Burgundy Basin Inn, Bushnell’s Basin. For more info call Peter Castronovo, 585-889-8599.

March 9: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Carousel Banquet Facility, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 9: Interlaken Sportsmen’s Club Annual Wild Game Dinner, Interlaken. For tickets call Kathy Irwin at 607-582-7411 or Chris Brewer at 607-319-6909.

March 9: Clearwater Trout Unlimited Chapter 47th Annual Conservation Banquet, The Century House, Latham, 4 p.m. Tickets available at www.clearwatertu.org. For more info email communications@clearwatertu.org.

March 9: Upper Hudson River Valley QDMA Banquet, 4 p.m., Christ the King Spiritual Ctr, Greenwich. For more info call Dan Bugbee, 518-892-9609.

March 23: Greater Rochester Southern Tier QDMA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Rochester. For more info call Mike Edwards at 585-813-2021.

March 26: Tobehanna Creek Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., The Community Center, Watkins Glen. For more info call Mike Van Zile, 315-679-6336.

March 29: Lower Adirondack DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Great Escape Lodge, Queensbury. For more info call Keith Pfeiffer, 518-524-0215.

April 5: Cortland County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Cortland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

April 12: Oak Orchard NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Carlton Fire Dept. Rec Hall, Albion. For more info call Bob St. John, 585-682-4495.

April 27: Stonybrook Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Dansville Fire Dept., Dansville. For more info call Tricia Griese, 585-447-4543.

April 27: Churchville Fire Dept. Banquet, 1-5 p.m., Churchville. For more info call Stephen Darrow, 5853301275.

April 27: Northern Finger Lakes QDMA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Newark Country Club, Newark. For more info call Ben Williams, 315-879-7802.

May 4: Broome County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Binghamton. For more info call Adam Hall, 607-279-0227.

May 16: Fish Creek Atlantic Salmon Club Banquet, 7 p.m., Camden Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Paul Wenham, 315-964-2888.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

March 21: New York Forest Owners Association Apple Tree Grafting, 6:30 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Ext, Binghamton. For more info call Stephen Kutney, 607-862-9152.

March 30: Fly Fishing Academy offered by the International Federation of Fly Fishers, Campbell, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. One-day comprehensive introduction to fly-casting and fly-fishing, for ages 11-adult. Rod/reel provided for use in class, if you do not have your own. Pre-register by contacting: Matt Towner (607-542-0285) mtowner23@gmail.com, or Kirk Klingensmith (607-346-7189) or via email at kklingensmi@stny.rr.com.

Special Events

May 19: Jimmy Griffin Memorial Teach-Me-to-Fish event, Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 2-5 p.m. For more info contact Dave Barus at 716-597-4081.

June 1: East Aurora Fish and Game Teach-Me-ti-Fish event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info contact Dave Barus at 716-597-4081.

June 1: Take-A-Kid-Fishing event, Dunkirk Memorial Park/Yacht Club/Conservation Club, 8 a.m.-noon. For more info contact chairman Gene Pauszek at 716-366-1772.

June 8: DEC/Erie County Federation Teach-Me-to-Fish event, Tifft Nature Preserve. For more info contact Mike Todd at 716-851-7200.

June 22: Erie County Federation Teach-Me-to-Fish event, Chestnut Ridge Park Lake, Shelter No. 10. For more info contact Joe McAdam at 716-570-3436.

June 22: Spey Nation, Pineville Boat Launch, Salmon River, Pineville. Spey casting demonstrations, vendors, gear, free lunch. For more info go to speynation.com/

Sept. 5-8: Fishing Education Weekend with Lance Valentine, Lake Erie at Dunkirk Harbor. For more info contact Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Shoots

March 1-3: Hudson Falls Fish & Game Cub, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m., & 1 p.m. For more info call Gary Woods, 518-361-6341.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. For more info call Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Assoc. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.