Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 18, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Huntingdon County Game Warden Amy Nabozny and Deputy SGW Cody Dick checked a group of hunters that harvested 11 bears – two sows and nine cubs – on private property the first day of the statewide bear season.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn filed charges on man for locating a deer from a motor vehicle and then failing to go the required 25 yards from the road before shooting. He also failed to tag his deer before moving from the kill location.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports two individuals have pleaded guilty to possession of drugs.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County man was charged with the unlawful taking of a buck and attempting to harvest a second buck.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports a man was arrested for hunting under the influence of a controlled substance on the first day of the rifle deer season.

Bedford-Fulton County LMO Jonathan S. Zuck reports during the first week of the rifle deer season the most common violation he encountered was hunters having loaded rifles in their vehicles. In some cases, hunters were sitting in parked vehicles, others were driving on state game lands access roads. The most concerning incident was when a man was cited for driving on a public road located on state game lands while possessing a loaded rifle, illegal drugs and drug contraband. “The individual admitted he had smoked some marijuana earlier in the day and that his passenger had smoked some seconds before I stopped them,” Zuck said.

Other violations stemmed from an incident involving a group of hunters trying to cover up a spike-buck mistake kill. A junior hunter in the group tagged the buck, even though he didn’t shoot it. The incident was reported by other hunters who saw the violation occur to Deputy SGW Jeremy Elliot, who was patrolling in the area. He detained and interviewed the suspects and seized the deer before they could leave the area.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited several people for harvesting antlerless deer before the start of the season.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports a person charged with killing a near-trophy-class buck with a firearm in the archery season while hunting over bait in two safety zones pleaded guilty to all citations and is facing over $2,000 in fines and replacements costs. He also is facing revocation of his hunting and furtaking privileges for several years.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral filed citations on an individual who was driving a UTV and consuming alcohol on a state game lands road.