Three presumptive positives for CWD in first special deer hunt

Hunters provided a total of 651 samples from the December special hunt in the 603 area, resulting in three presumptive positives, according to the Minnesota DNR.

One was a yearling male found in the core of the disease management zone and two were adult males, one found near the Lanesboro hatchery and the other in the southern end of the zone.

Additional test results from the first special hunt, including confirmation of presumptive positives, will be available on the CWD test result page at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck.

Also, the DNR is offering a special deer hunt in deer permit area 346 to determine the extent of disease in that area. The hunt is Friday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 27, and Friday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 3.

Hunters must bring all deer to a DNR-staffed check station to be tested for CWD.

A limited number of special permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 15, for Great River Bluffs State Park, which includes King’s and Queen’s Bluffs Scientific and Natural Area.

Hunters must plan ahead and should check the DNR’s website at mndnr.gov/cwd for complete details about the special hunts, hunt rules and considerations, station locations for registration and CWD sampling, a map of the hunt area, and information about the DNR’s efforts to keep Minnesota wild deer healthy.