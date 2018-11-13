In Iowa, major hunting violations cost group of North Carolina, Louisiana hunters – to the tune of nearly $24,000

In the end, total fines, liquidated damages and equipment confiscated exceeded $23,600 and four deer were donated to the DNR HUSH program. (Photo by Bill Diers)

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — During the process of checking hunters at deer camps in Iowa’s Taylor County, two DNR conservation officers came upon an untagged deer Nov. 7. After interviewing the hunters in the group, the COs uncovered numerous hunting violations, including falsifying residency and hunting with Missouri licenses in Iowa.

Two of the hunters were charged and already have pleaded guilty in court.

Davis Dunlap, 39, of Willow Spring, N.C., pleaded guilty to two license violations and was fined $1,250. Nathan Granger, of DeQuincy, La., pleaded guilty to license and illegal-take violations. He was fined more than $2,000 and his bow was confiscated. Ralph Thompson, 52, of Dry Creek, La., pleaded guilty to illegally taking deer and making a false claim of residency. He was fined over $4,400 and his bow and other hunting gear were forfeited.

And Clint Bushnell, 27, also of Dry Creek, La., pleaded guilty to the illegal take of a buck that scored over 150 and the illegal take of antlerless deer, as well as license violations. He was fined more than $11,200 and forfeited his bow and other gear.

Total fines, liquidated damages and equipment confiscated exceeded $23,600 and four deer were donated to the DNR HUSH program.