Special waterfowl hunt caters to beginners

Celina, Ohio — A special waterfowl hunt bringing together experienced and new hunters is scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30 at Grand Lake St. Marys in Mercer County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR).

Successful applicants that meet the draw requirements will be granted the opportunity to hunt the Grand Lake St. Marys mentor blind, which is otherwise closed to the public. Both the mentor and mentee will be permitted to hunt.

Those interested in hunting must apply by calling ODNR Division of Wildlife and leave a voicemail message at 937- 347-0929. The application deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. One mentor and up to two mentees are eligible to apply. The mentor as well as the mentee(s) must apply as a group and must meet the following requirements to participate in the hunt:

A mentor is a person who accompanies someone new to waterfowl hunting. The mentor must be at least 21 years of age.

The person new to waterfowl hunting can be of any age. The person must meet one of the following to be eligible as a new waterfowl hunter:

Have never held an Ohio hunting license or Ohio apprentice hunting license. Holds an Ohio hunting license or apprentice hunting license but has not been HIP certified in the last five years.

Applicants must provide customer identification numbers, telephone numbers, and email addresses when applying. All applicants must possess an Ohio hunting license or Ohio apprentice hunting license to apply.

Participants will be selected through a random drawing. Successful applicants will be emailed a permit, a map, and other hunt details. Applicants who are not drawn and applicants who fail to meet the requirements will not be contacted.

Questions can be directed to Wildlife District Five Headquarters at 937-372-9261.

For more information about the ODNR Division of Wildlife and other controlled hunting opportunities visit wildohio.gov.

To view, download, and print a map of Grand Lake St. Marys, visit wildohio.gov.