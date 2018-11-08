Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing Report – Nov. 9, 2018

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Boaters are reminded that anyone in a kayak, canoe, or vessel less than 16 feet long on Pennsylvania waters is required to wear a personal flotation device from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Fall trout stockings were conducted in recent weeks at select fisheries across the commonwealth.

For a schedule, visit www.fishandboat.com.

Anglers fishing wild trout streams are reminded that fish are spawning, and to exercise caution when wading to avoiding damaging redds.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — As conditions allowed, anglers were catching walleyes and smallmouth bass through mid-October. The walleyes were coming in 74 feet of water.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) —As conditions allowed, anglers were catching some perch about 7 to 10 inches and crappies off the piers and in the Marina Lake in recent weeks. The South Pier was yielding a few walleyes on orange and gold or blue and silver bladebaits. A few steelhead also were reported.

Lake Erie tributaries — As of Oct. 25, wind had died down to the point where anglers could fish the mouths, but upstream water was low, clear and cold. Steelhead weren’t biting easily, but small baits like Glo-Bugs, Single Eggs and Crystal Meth were producing some fish. As conditions allowed, anglers were catching steelhead up to 8½ pounds.

French Creek (Erie, Mercer, Venango, Crawford counties) —Average-size smallmouth bass, walleyes and northern pike were reported through Oct. 20 by anglers jigging soft plastics tipped with live bait.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — The walleye bite was improving by Oct. 22 for anglers patiently fishing blade baits. A decent muskie bite was reported, with fish measuring up to 45 inches and 33 pounds. The crappie bite was hit or miss. Channel catfish up to 14 pounds were reported. The outflow was yielding both walleyes and muskies.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — Largemouth bass were reported at this large natural lake in recent weeks. The Conneaut outflow marsh was yielding bowfin and northern pike.

Justus Lake (Venango County) — Largemouth bass were hitting live creek chubs in recent weeks. Smallmouth bass and trout also were reported.

Sugar Creek (Venango County) ­ Trout, mostly rainbows and a few browns, were released on nightcrawlers in recent weeks. A fly-angler did well on a Girdlebug (12).

Allegheny River (Venango County) ­Numbers of smallmouth bass up to 3.5 pounds and 19 inches were hitting on swimbaits, green pumpkin colored tubes with 3/8th-ounce jigheads, hair jigs, crankbaits, and other lures. As of Oct. 21, a lot of the bass were in their fall spots. A few walleyes were reported. Floating weeds were an issue for some anglers.

Shenango Reservoir (Mercer County) — Hybrid striped bass up to 10 pounds continued biting through mid-October. White bass were turning on and feeding heavily. Smallmouth and largemouth bass were biting in the shallows, and crappies were turning on. Crappies were in the deep end of blowdowns and taking jigs under bobbers through Oct. 20. Hang-gliding presentations also were productive.

Cascade Quarry (Lawrence County) — Stocked trout were hitting on small white plstic worms and chartreuse paste baits.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) —Northern pike were hitting swim baits in recent weeks. Largemouth bass up to 17 inches were biting spinnerbaits.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Monongahela River (Allegheny County) — The Duck Hollow area near Pittsburgh was fishing well for catfish on fresh shrimp for night-time anglers in recent weeks.

Allegheny River — Walleyes up to 27 inches were reported near Pittsburgh in mid-October.

Loyalhanna River (Westmoreland County) — Anglers were catching trout on live baits and stickbaits above the 711 Bridge in recent weeks. This stream is part of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Keystone Select Trout Waters Program.

Acme Dam (Fayette County) — Perch, crappies and other panfish were reported on jigs in about five feet of water in late October.

Monongahela River (Greene, Washington counties) — Flathead catfish were biting on frozen skipjack, live and cut bluegills, and trout heads in recent weeks. Catfish anglers were also catching 20-plus inch walleyes on the same baits. Walleye anglers were also making nice catches on shad-pattern soft plastics and live shad.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Susquehanna River Northumber-land/Snyder/Union County —Walleyes were hitting in falling water temperatures in mid-October, with gold/black jerkbaits effective when bounced off the bottom and worked slowly. Bass were hitting in shallow, backwater areas.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) —Water was becoming low and clear Oct. 24 and trout were hitting on nymphs, such as Green Weenies (12-16), Caddis Larvae (12-16), Brown Stoneflies (8-12), and Frenchies (14-18), and streamers. Anglers are advised that some trout were beginning to spawn and to exercise caution when wading to avoid stepping on redds.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — As of Oct. 24, anglers were catching trout on nymphs, such as Green Weenies (12-16), Walt’s Worms (12-16) and Mop flies, in good conditions. Olive or black streamers (6-10) targeted to banks also were effective, as were some dry flies, like October Caddis (12-14) and Blue-Winged Olives (18-22).

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Anglers were catching largemouth bass through the end of October. One fish reportedly weighed about 7 pounds.

Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — Smallmouth bass were reported along with walleyes as of Oct. 24.

Holman Lake (Perry County) — This Little Buffalo State Park fishery was yielding bluegills and trout on crawlers and small minnows in recent weeks. Catches were coming in 5 to 10 feet of water.

Juniata River (Juniata County) — Smallmouth bass were hitting in good conditions through late October.

NORTHEAST REGION

Mauch Chunk Lake (Carbon County) — Bass were biting through late October but many were sub-legal size on this Big Bass Program water where the creel minimum is 15 inches. Boaters were catching pickerel off the Boat Launch B area. Boaters also were catching panfish off the Boat Launch A area.

Mauch Chunk Creek, Aquashicola Creek and Buckwa Creek (Carbon, Monroe counties) — A nice trout bite was reported in recent weeks.

Beltzville Lake (Carbon County) —Smallmouth bass were biting in recent weeks. Striped bass were hitting in the early morning and evening hours. Walleyes were reported near the upper reaches of the Pohopoco Creek bay area.

Pohopoco Creek (Carbon County) — This water downstream of Beltzville Lake was fishing well for trout in late October following a local sportsmen’s club stocking.

North Branch of the Susquehanna River (Bradford, Sullivan counties) — Bass were becoming active in cooling water temperatures and hitting jigs in green and black.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Blue Marsh Lake (Berks County) — Chris’s Outdoor Sports reported Oct. 25 that anglers were starting to catch stripers, and smallmouth and largemouth bass up to five and six pounds. Crappies turned on in recent weeks. Fatheads, crappie magnets, small tubes and Power worms were effective.

Leaser Lake (Lehigh County) —Muskies up to 40 inches were biting well on crankbaits and large shiners.

Little Lehigh Creek (Lehigh County) — Anglers were catching trout following a stocking on Oct. 22.

Bushkill Creek, Monocacy Creek (Northampton County) — Smallmouth bass were reported on Bushkill in recent weeks. Trout were hitting in the stream’s lower reaches. Monacacy also was yielding trout.

Delaware River — Weather wreaked havoc on this waterway in late October, when water temperatures dropped 12 degrees in two days, according to Brinkman’s Bait & Tackle Oct. 26. Catfish were biting on cut baits as conditions allowed.

Silver, Magnolia lakes (Bucks County) — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported Oct. 26 that largemouth bass were getting onto fall patterns and feeding more aggressively. Spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plugs were all working.

Core Creek Lake (Bucks County) —Stocked trout were hitting in recent weeks. Largemouth bass were in a fall feeding pattern and hitting spinnerbaits.

Levittown Lake (Bucks County) — A trout stocking slated for earlier in October was rescheduled for later in the month.

Pennypack Creek (Bucks County) — Brinkman’s reported Oct. 26 that natural baits and artificials like spinners and PowerBait were taking trout.

New Jersey saltwater report —Brinkman’s reported sea bass were biting for surf anglers as conditions allowed from Atlantic City to Sandy Hook. Striped bass were coming in close.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg