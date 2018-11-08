Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 9, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Nov. 10: Springfield DU Banquet, 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles. For more info call Dave Brown, 937-399-3363.

Jan. 12: Tri-Cities WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Grand, Essexville. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Jan. 19: Marquette WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Little Lake. For more info call Mike Prokopowicz, 906-361-4625.

Jan. 21: Traverse City WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Boone’s Long Lake Inn, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Jan. 26: Michigan West WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., English Hills Event Center, Cornstock Park. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 1-2: Northern Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club #1825. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

Feb. 2: Newaygo Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cronk’s Newaygo. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 2: Ionia Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Steele Street Hall, Ionia. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 6: Pine River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Alma. For more info call Mike Fisher, 989-681-3624.

Feb. 9: Michigan WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Lansing. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 13: Kalamazoo WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Fountains, Parchment. For more info call Dave Wilkins, 260-377-3149.

Feb. 16: Mason County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 23: West Branch WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, West Branch. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

March 2: Dowagiac WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Dowagiac Conservation Club, Dowagiac. For more info call Rick Ivens, 269-782-0896.

March 9: St. Joseph WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sturgis. For more info call Travis Everitt, 269-625-0698.

March 9: Cedar Springs WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Cedar Springs. For more info call Brian Egan, 616-291-5335.

March 13: Michigan Northwest WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hagerty Conference Center. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 16: Decatur WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW, Decatur. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 23: Michigan South WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Kalamazoo Radisson, Kalamazoo. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 29: Calhoun WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cedar Crest Banquet Center, Marshall. For more info call Jan Barnes, 269-963-3188.

April 6: West Huron WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW, Pigeon. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

Season Dates

Nov. 14: Early archery deer season closes

Nov. 14: Pheasant season closes (Zones 2 & 3)

Nov. 14: Quail and ruffed grouse seasons close

Nov. 15: Regular firearm deer season opens

Nov. 25: Duck, coot, merganser seasons close (north zone)

Dec. 1: Late archery deer season opens

Dec. 1: Pheasant (male only) season opens (Zone 3)

Dec. 1: Ruffed grouse season opens (Zones 1,2 &3)

Dec. 1-2: Duck, coot, merganser seasons (north zone)

Dec. 2: Ducks, coots, merganser season closes (middle zone)

Dec. 7: Muzzleloading deer season opens statewide

Dec. 9: Ducks, coots, merganser season closes (south zone)

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org

Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Indoors, Cricket, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2: FITA League, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3: Traditional League, 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: Animal League, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5: NFAA League, 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 6: NFAA League, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: NFAA, 8 p.m.

* * *

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

Special Events

Nov. 15-16: Wexford County Buck Pole, Daylight-7:30 p.m., The Barn Hall, Manton. Free Youth Buck Pole. For more info call Lisa, 231-884-4602.

Jan. 24-27, 2019: North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association, Hilton Hotel, Bloomington, MN. For more info call Polly Norman, 847-253-6488.

* * *

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Shooting Sports

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For info call 810-231-1811.

Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

Education/Seminar

Nov. 10: Bridgeport Gun Club Hunter Ed, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Club, Bridgeport. For more info call Herb Pickell, 989-233-3866.

Nov. 11: Bridgeport Gun Club Hunter Ed, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Club, Bridgeport. For more info call Herb Pickell, 989-233-3866.

Nov. 13: Bridgeport Gun Club Free Hunter Ed Class, 5:30-10 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Herb Pickell, 989-233-3866.

Dec. 1: Frankenmuth Snowmobile Club Class, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Herb Pickell, 989-233-3866.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.