Minnesota Outdoor News Fishing Report – Nov. 9, 2018

Great Eight

LAKE MILLE LACS

Muskie anglers continue to do well on the rocks in less than 18 feet. Tullibees have moved onto the shallower rocks, and muskies are up and chewing on them. Trolling and casting are both working. The few people walleye fishing also are doing well on the rocks when trolling crankbaits.

Johnson’s Portside (320) 676-3811

Terry’s Boat Harbor (320) 692-4430

LAKE OF THE WOODS

Pods of walleyes are being found in 10 to 25 feet along the south shore. The bite has been strong around Lighthouse Gap, Morris Point Gap, and along Pine Island. Most anglers are anchored and jigging with frozen shiners. The Rainy River is loaded with walleyes, and most are being taken with a jig and minnow in slower current areas in 8 to 15 feet. At the Northwest Angle, walleyes are set up in early ice areas. Limits of walleyes are being caught on jigs in 12 to 25 feet.

Lake of the Woods Tourism Bureau (800) 382-FISH

LAKE MINNETONKA AREA

There have been a few muskie anglers braving the weather on Lake Minnetonka and Lake Independence with some limited success reported. Most people were deer hunting or waiting for ice to form.

Wayzata Bait (952) 473-2227

LAKE VERMILION

Fishing pressure has dropped way off since the deer season started. You could probably still pluck walleyes off the deeper reefs with minnows, and muskies from the shallower rocks, but there haven’t been enough anglers out to gather a report.

Pike Bay Lodge (218) 753-2430

LAKE WINNIBIGOSHISH

There hasn’t been anything to report on the fishing front and likely won’t be until ice takes hold. The deer season is now the top priority for most people.

Lake Winnie Resort Association

LEECH LAKE

Fishing activity has been limited to a few muskie and walleye anglers in Walker Bay. Since the deer season opened, even they have backed off. The deer opener offered mixed reports, but there seem to be a fair number of deer in the area. Anecdotal reports indicated that the rut is not in full swing, and quite a few small bucks were taken.

Reed’s Sporting Goods (218) 547-1505

Shriver’s Bait Company (218) 547-2250

RAINY LAKE

A hot walleye bite in the Rainy River has been prompting some anglers to get out when the weather has been favorable. A spinner rig or jig tipped with a shiner minnow will work, but with cold weather expected to arrive this week, this fishing option could come to an end.

International Falls CVB (800) 325-5766

RED LAKE

Even though the weather was better than expected, the deer opener was slow for many, especially in the deep forest areas. Hunters in agricultural areas offered better reports, with some nice bucks harvested. With deer hunting in full swing, there is little fishing going on, and as most anglers are waiting for ice.

Mort’s Dock (218) 647-8128

Twin Cities Metro

NORTHEAST METRO

Sucker minnows continue to produce muskies for anglers on White Bear Lake, Forest Lake, and Bald Eagle Lake. Walleyes are being caught with a jig and minnow on the St. Croix River and Pool #2 of the Mississippi River. Reports from the deer opener and other hunting options have been limited.

Blue Ribbon Bait & Tackle (651) 777-2421

WEST METRO

There hasn’t been anyone fishing during the past week, but deer hunters were out in big numbers last weekend. Reports were spotty, as some groups did well and others struggled, but most had a deer or two for their efforts. There were a few nice bucks registered as well.

Cabin Fever Sports (952) 443-2022

Statewide

ALEXANDRIA AREA

The deer season started very well, with hunter’s reporting good deer activity and plenty of deer being shot. This area was designated as hunter choice so there was good mixture of bucks and antlerless deer taken. There has been no fishing reports coming in over the past week.

Christopherson’s Bait and Tackle (320) 763-3255

ANNANDALE AREA

Overall, the deer opener was average, but there is still quite a bit of corn to be harvested. Most hunters reported seeing some deer, but not as many as expected and the rut didn’t seem to be in high gear quite yet as of this writing. Fishing activity has been non-existent since last week.

Little Jim’s Bait (320) 274-5297

BATTLE LAKE AREA

Deer hunting reports have been mixed, but many hunters stated that the deer didn’t seem to be moving as much as expected. Most have high hopes for this weekend with colder weather moving in. Some anglers continue to catch walleyes with minnows on Otter Tail Lake in 15 to 20 feet and muskies with large sucker minnows on West Battle Lake in 15 to 20 feet.

Ben’s Bait Shop (218) 864-5596

BLACKDUCK AREA

Based on hunter reports and registrations, harvest totals are down from opening weekend compared to last year. There have been several big-bodied deer shot and many hunters have stated that they are waiting to fill their tag, they are seeing deer, and the rut hasn’t peaked.

Timberline Sports and Tackle (218) 835-4636

BRAINERD/NISSWA AREA

Fishing pressure has been limited, although a few anglers continue to work the north end of Gull Lake for walleyes and crappies over 20 to 40 feet. Opening weekend deer hunting reports varied, with many hunters seeing a fair number of deer and others that didn’t see as many as expected.

S & W Bait & Guide Service/Nisswa Guide League (218) 829-7010

CHISAGO AREA

A few diehards were hitting the lakes early this week, but fishing pressure has been light. Look to the channel between Chisago Lake and South Lindstrom Lake for crappies and bluegills. The Nelson’s Island area on North Center Lake is giving up a few crappies as well. The deer season started on somewhat of a slow note, with a lot of groups reporting that they weren’t seeing as many deer as expected.

Frankie’s Bait (651) 257-6334

CROSBY AREA

Deer hunters report good buck movement throughout opening weekend and most groups filled some of their tags. There seemed to be a pretty close split of antlerless deer and small bucks taken. Fishing action has been nonexistent and a few waterfowl hunters have been out, shooting some mallards and ringnecks.

Oars ‘n Mine Bait and Tackle (218) 546-6912

DETROIT LAKES AREA

A few anglers continue to catch muskies on large sucker minnows along the 15- to 20-foot breaklines on Big Detroit Lake and Lake Sallie. Deer hunting reports have been mostly favorable with good numbers of deer being seen and shot by most groups. But there does seem to be a lack of big bucks shot so far this season.

Quality Bait and Tackle (218) 844-2248

DULUTH AREA

The deer season has started on a good note as most groups were pretty happy with the number of deer they encountered. Over 150 deer had been registered as of early this week and the majority of them have been small bucks. Fishing activity has been minimal, although a few anglers continue to hit the St. Louis River and Island Lake for muskies.

Chalstrom’s Bait (218) 726-0094

EAST CENTRAL MN

Most hunting parties have done well during the early stages of the deer season. Reports indicate that the rut is on and there is plenty of deer activity in the woods. Hunters shot a fine mix of bucks and antlerless deer.

Tales and Trails Sport Shop (763) 856-3985

EMILY AREA

Hunters are seeing numbers of does and fawns and most seem satisfied with the number of deer they’ve seen. A handful of bigger bucks have been shot, along with some small bucks and antlerless deer, while many hunters are waiting to fill their tags with hopes of running into a nice buck. The few waterfowl hunters still out are doing well with some divers, mallards and geese in bags.

Redding Sports and Spirits (218) 763-2191

FAIRMONT AREA

Anglers fishing from shore during the evening hours are catching crappies and yellow bass with minnows on Budd Lake and Hall Lake. Minnows also are turning a few walleyes on Tuttle Lake in 4 to 6 feet.

Sommer Outdoors (507) 235-5225

FARIBAULT AREA

Despite steady rain, deer hunter success has been pretty good so far this season. Most groups reported seeing and shooting quite a few deer with the bulk of them being small bucks or antlerless deer.

Nagel’s Live Bait (507) 334-8341

GRAND MARAIS AREA

The deer season started a bit slower than last year based on the number of deer registered and hunter reports. There were several large bucks brought in, but most were smaller bucks. Many groups didn’t see as many deer as expected or as they did during last year’s opener.

Buck’s Hardware (218) 387-2280

HACKENSACK AREA

Hunter success during opening weekend of the deer season appeared to be down compared to last year. Some groups reported seeing fewer deer than expected, while others are waiting to fill their tag with a large buck. A handful of 8- and 10-pointers were registered along with plenty of small bucks.

Swanson’s Bait and Tackle (218) 675-6176

HIBBING/CHISHOLM AREA

Deer hunters have done well during the early stages of the firearms season so far. Most of this area is designated as Hunter’s Choice, so people can shoot a buck or doe. Most groups were seeing deer with more antlerless deer shot than bucks. There was a big, 15-pointer registered here early this week.

Lucky 7 General Store (218) 254-7168

LONGVILLE AREA

The deer opener was slower than last year, and the majority of deer shot were small bucks. Most parties were commenting that they didn’t see as many deer as they hoped for. Duck hunters that have stuck it out are seeing good numbers of birds, especially on bigger water. Ringbills, redheads, ringnecks, and bufflehead were all in bags last weekend.

The One Stop (218) 363-2252

MORA AREA

Hunter success was good during the first few days of the deer season. Several nice bucks have been shot and with this area designated as Management, hunters have been filling bonus tags with antlerless deer.

Jerry’s Sport & Bait Shop (320) 679-2151

ORTONVILLE AREA

The deer opener was a bit slower than last year, but it rained most of the weekend, so that likely contributed to the lack of hunter success. Reports indicated that small bucks and does were active, but the bigger bucks weren’t as fired up.

Artie’s Bait (320) 839-2480

PARK RAPIDS AREA

It was a pretty good deer opener based on hunter accounts. The weather was favorable and most groups reported active deer in the woods. This area is in a management designation this season so hunters could shoot multiple deer and many tried to take advantage of the bonus tags with varying success. Although there were plenty of small bucks taken, along with a few big ones, many management tags were filled with antlerless deer. Waterfowl hunters continue to do well with good numbers of geese and northern ducks in the area.

Delaney’s (218) 732-4281

Smokey Hills Outdoors (218) 237-5099

PERHAM AREA

Most opening weekend deer reports were favorable and with the option of shooting multiple deer in this area, a lot of antlerless tags were filled. There seems to be plenty of satisfied hunting parties so far this season. A handful of anglers continue to catch walleyes on crankbaits at Little Pine Lake in 6 to 9 feet. Some walleyes also are being caught by anglers fishing from shore near river inlets at night.

Gene’s Sport Shop (218) 346-3355

RED WING AREA

Walleye and sauger action has been excellent below the dam on the Mississippi River. Most fish are being taken in 2 to 10 feet with blade baits, plastics, or a jig and minnow. The deer opener went very well with more than 100 deer registered. Many hunters said they saw a lot of deer, including some really nice bucks.

Four Seasons Sports (651) 388-4334

RICHMOND/ST. CLOUD AREA

The deer season started on a good note. Deer numbers appeared strong based on the number of deer shot and seen, including several big bucks registered. There were quite a few antlerless deer shot as well, while other hunters passed on deer with the hopes of shooting a bigger buck later in the season.

Channel Marine and Sports (320) 597-5975

STARBUCK AREA

The deer opener was pretty quiet, with some deer shot, but the number of hunters down apparently. Those that went offered mixed reports with some seeing enough deer and others that didn’t see much at all.

Minnewaska Bait and Tackle (320) 239-2239

WILLMAR AREA

Deer hunter success varied, with some groups doing well and others not seeing as many deer as expected. There were quite a few antlerless deer shot in the area. With the exception of some limited fishing from shore, activity has been very limited.

Brad’s 71 Bait and Sports (320) 235-4097

WINDOM/MARSHALL AREA

The deer season started slow mainly due to the weather. Heavy rain really limited opportunities to hunt last weekend. Most groups were out of the woods early on opening day because it rained so much – look for better results this weekend if the weather cooperates. On a positive note, duck hunters are doing well. There was a big push of new ducks into the area the past week and with cold weather forecast to the north this week, expect even better shooting this weekend.

Borch’s Sporting Goods (507) 532-4880