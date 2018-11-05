Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Nov. 5, 2018 November 5, 2018 Site Staff Share thisFacebookGoogle+LinkedinTwitterMore https://images.outdoornews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/MNN-Monday-115-MilleLacsWinterLimit.mp3 A bigger keeper on Mille Lacs: Anglers will be able to keep one walleye, with no bait restrictions, and a keeper slot of 21 to 23 inches this winter. Categories: From The Pages Of ODN Tags: Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update Share thisFacebookGoogle+LinkedinTwitterMoreRelated Post From the Pages of Outdoor News – Nov. 3, 2018 Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Nov. 2,... Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Nov. 1,... Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Oct. 31...
