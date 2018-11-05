Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Nov. 5, 2018

Site Staff
A bigger keeper on Mille Lacs: Anglers will be able to keep one walleye, with no bait restrictions, and a keeper slot of 21 to 23 inches this winter.

