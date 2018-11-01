Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Nov. 2, 2018

Northwest Zone– Captain Laura Petreikis

In JoDaviess County, CPO Jones cited a Lake in the Hills man and an Elgin man for hunting squirrels with unplugged shotguns. One was issued a written warning for no habitat stamp, and both were given verbal warnings for no windshield cards. CPO Jones cited an Arizona man and a Joliet man for not wearing blaze orange during the youth firearm season.

In JoDaviess County, CPO Palumbo issued multiple citations and written warnings to three Rockford squirrel hunters for hunting private property without permission, failure to wear blaze orange while hunting during a firearm deer season, and for hunting at a State site when the season was closed.

In Rock Island County, CPO Posateri responded to a report of an illegally taken deer. She observed two old deer hides hanging from the rafters of a pole barn. The legally taken hides were wrapped around wire tomato cages and are used for decoys during the hunting seasons. No violations were found.

In Boone County, CPO Alt is currently investigating the unlawful hunting of white-tailed deer by aid or use of bait.

In Boone County, CPO Alt conducted a hunting compliance check of an archery deer hunter. The man was found to be in violation for an unsigned archery deer permit. He issued the man a warning for the offense, and he had him sign the permit.

In Bureau County, while conducting dove enforcement at the Hennepin Canal Parkway, CPO Wagner cited one individual for hunting with lead shot; and one individual was cited for hunting without a habitat stamp. Several written warnings were also issued to the hunters.

In Winnebago County, CPO Alt encountered a man and woman fishing in Rock Cut State Park. A fishing compliance check was conducted, and neither individual had a fishing license. Further investigation revealed that the man was a registered violent sexual predator prohibited from being present in any public park. The man was charged with fishing without a fishing license and unlawful entry or remaining in a public park as a sexual offender.

In Adams County, CPO Blazinic received a complaint from site technicians at Siloam Springs State Park regarding individuals dumping garbage in the State Park. While cleaning up the garbage, the site technicians found pieces of mail possibly belonging to the suspects. CPO Blazinic located the suspects at their residences and issued citations.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley responded to a boat incident on Pool 20 of the Mississippi River. A Tennessee man had experienced problems with his boat, and his boat began taking on water. After a failed attempt to put the boat on the trailer, the man tied the boat to his truck to secure it. The rope broke, and the boat flipped over. No one was injured.

In Pike County, CPO Blakeley encountered two nonresident deer hunters who illegally transported an uncased bow and loaded crossbow after legal hunting hours, and they failed to report their deer harvest before processing two deer. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Brett Scroggins

In Lake County, while working on Lake Michigan, CPO Knop observed a fisherman snagging and removing something from his line in a restricted area. The subject refused to show CPO Knop his fishing license because he said that he was not fishing. Citations were issued.

In Lake County, CPOs Vaughan, Knop, and Davis, along with Sgt. Schreiber, worked four snagging details. The details resulted in approximately 20 citations and warnings for unlawful snagging of salmon and salmon fishing without a license and/or salmon stamp.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber investigated a baited ground blind and tree stand at Kankakee River State Park. He located a subject hunting from the baited ground blind and another from a baited tree stand. The violators had spread piles of oats on the ground in front of their blinds with the intent to attract white-tailed deer. Both Chicago men were issued citations and educated about the Illinois baiting laws.

In Will County, CPO Reid responded to an incident at the boat ramp at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area. A truck and boat trailer slid off the ramp and were completely submerged in the river. The driver of the vehicle was able to exit before the truck filled with water. The vehicle and trailer were removed by a tow service, and no injuries were sustained during the incident.

In Will County, CPO Reid checked an archery deer hunter in the field. He was able to determine the hunter had provided false information to fraudulently obtain a hunting license and deer permits. The hunter was arrested for falsification of records, hunting without a valid permit, and hunting without permission.

In Cook County, Sgt. Whitchurch was on patrol when he observed two subjects unlawfully attempting to snag salmon at a Lake Michigan harbor closed to snagging. Once the subjects saw Sgt. Whitchurch, both attempted to leave the area and hide. He spoke with both subjects, and it was learned one of the subjects lived out of state and did not possess a valid nonresident sport fishing license, or a Lake Michigan salmon stamp. Both subjects were educated on the snagging regulations and fishing license regulations. Citations and written warnings were issued for unlawfully snagging in waters closed to snagging, unlawful snagging within 200 feet of a moored watercraft, unlawful fishing without a valid nonresident sport fishing license, and unlawfully attempting to take salmon without a valid Lake Michigan salmon stamp.

In Cook County, while on patrol, Sgt. Whitchurch observed two subjects field dressing a deer in a small field. He spoke with the subjects, and it was learned the subject who harvested the deer had unlawfully moved the deer and began to field dress it without immediately tagging it. The hunter was issued a citation for failure to immediately tag the deer prior to moving it.

In Cook County, while conducting a Lake Michigan snagging enforcement detail, CPO Sanford observed two individuals actively attempting to snag salmon before the open season. He conducted a fishing compliance check. It was discovered neither individual possessed a valid Lake Michigan salmon stamp, and each was in possession of a snagged Chinook salmon. Both individuals were issued a citation for unlawful snagging during a closed season and written warnings for no valid salmon stamp and unlawful possession of a snagging device. The salmon were seized as evidence and donated to a lawful angler with a valid salmon stamp. In a separate incident, CPO Sanford observed an individual attempting to snag salmon before the open season. He conducted a fishing compliance check, and the individual was issued a citation for unlawful snagging during a closed season and a written warning for unlawful possession of a snagging device. Yet another individual was observed attempting to snag salmon before the open season, and CPO Sanford conducted a fishing compliance check. It was discovered the individual did not possess a valid Lake Michigan salmon stamp even though he was in possession of one snagged Chinook salmon. The individual was issued a citation for unlawful snagging during a closed season and written warnings for no salmon stamp and unlawful possession of a snagging device. The salmon was seized as evidence and donated to a lawful angler with a valid salmon stamp.

In Cook County, while conducting a snagging enforcement detail at Jackson Harbor, CPOs Stanbary and Thornley issued one citation to a fisherman for pollution of a waterway after he was observed throwing beer cans on the ground very close to the water’s edge. A fisherman fishing out of a small jon boat was issued a citation after he ignored an earlier warning about having no navigation lights or personal flotation device onboard. A citation was issued to a snagger who was found fishing with no salmon stamp. Warnings were issued to a fisherman for no license in possession and snagging within 200 feet of a moored craft.

In Cook County, CPO Thornley spotted a fisherman illegally snagging on the north side of Fullerton Avenue. The man was issued a citation for unlawful snagging in an area prohibited for snagging. The man was also issued a written warning for unlawful snagging within 200 feet of a moored boat. In a separate incident, CPO Thornley spotted two fishermen illegally snagging on the north side of Fullerton Avenue. Both men were issued a citation for unlawful snagging in an area prohibited for snagging. The two men were also issued a written warning for unlawful snagging within 200 feet of a moored boat.

In DeWitt County, while on deer hunting enforcement patrol, CPOs Reeves and Viverito came across a red pickup truck without a hunter windshield card. The CPOs waited for the owner to return to the truck. When a man emerged from the woods, his jacket pocket was bulging; but he was not carrying any hunting gear. CPO Viverito asked the man if his jacket pocket contained ginseng, and the man said yes. The ginseng was seized, and it will be replanted. The man received two citations and was issued a written warning.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Clinton County, CPO Tapley observed a man snagging for fish below the Carlyle Lake Dam. The fisherman was found to have snagged two paddlefish and one large catfish. The fish were returned to the water, and the man was issued a citation.

In Madison County, while patrolling Horseshoe Lake State Park, CPO Liebl encountered two fishermen. Both fishermen were unlawfully fishing without permission from the railroad tracks. One individual was fishing on the state lake, and one was fishing on private property. A check showed one did not have a valid fishing license due to being revoked for child support. Enforcement action was taken for no valid fishing license and for fishing on property without permission.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers was notified that the Sparta Police Department was handling an investigation of a battery that occurred at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex’s shower house. The victims were also suspected of not paying camping fees and utilizing the shower house. He met with the couple, and they admitted to sleeping in the car at the shower house and using the shower house without paying for camping. One citation was issued, and he informed them of the regulations for State campgrounds.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers checked a man running his beagle at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex. The man had a hunting license but no habitat stamp. The DNR database revealed that in January the man received a citation for dog training violations at Pyramid State Recreation Area and a written warning for not having a habitat stamp. The man was issued a citation for not having a habitat stamp.

In Randolph County, CPO Sievers picked up a severely injured bald eagle along the bluff near Modoc. While transporting the eagle to the Tree House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the eagle expired. The bird will be transferred to the US Fish and Wildlife Agency.

In Crawford County, while on patrol, CPO Roper responded to a complaint from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department concerning reckless boat operation at Mill Creek Lake. He spoke to the complainant, and he was able to locate the boaters involved in the complaint. Two individuals were issued one citation each for operation of a watercraft at wake speed in a no wake zone and failure to have a competent observer while towing a skier. Four written warning were also issued to one of the boaters.

In Jasper County, while on patrol during youth firearm season, CPO Roper observed two hunters returning to their vehicle. A hunter compliance check was conducted on the father and son. It was discovered the youth hunter had no valid hunting license. The father of the youth hunter was issued a written warning for no valid hunting license (parental responsibility).

In Union County, CPO Vasicek was first on scene to a rural residence where a convicted felon was in possession of a firearm. It was reported that the subject was high on methamphetamine and had shot multiple rounds inside the residence while his mother was present. After several hours, two teams entered the residence and conducted a building search. A loaded firearm was recovered from inside the house, and multiple bullet holes were discovered inside the house. The subject was not present but was taken into custody around midnight that night in Anna.

In Union County, CPO Vasicek was involved in another manhunt for an armed felon the following day. A subject crashed a vehicle, injuring himself and his passenger; however, both fled the scene. The Illinois State police located the subjects more than a mile from the crash scene. One subject fled into the woods, and the other was taken into custody. The man in custody had two syringes on his person and appeared to be high on methamphetamine. He stated that the subject who fled was also on meth and had a pistol in his boot. That subject was identified as a felon. A search of the adjacent area was conducted by CPO Vasicek, the Illinois State Police, and Union County deputies. It was later learned that he had made it to a farmhouse and was driven into town.