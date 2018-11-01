Fighting elk go down together – in a Nebraska pond

It was a fight to the death for two Nebraska bull elk, antlers intertwined, drowned in a central Nebraska pond recently.

Sad, too, was the fact that these were two strapping animals – roughly scoring 360 and 335, according to a story by the Omaha World-Herald. And only six to 12 elk have been seen in the area.

Fittingly, the two bulls will be mounted together, according to the story.

Two bull elk will be locked together forever after drowning, antlers entwined, in a Garfield County pond.https://t.co/ZDMk1osd4J — Omaha World-Herald (@OWHnews) October 31, 2018