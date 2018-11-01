Fighting elk go down together – in a Nebraska pond

It was a fight to the death for two Nebraska bull elk, antlers intertwined, drowned in a central Nebraska pond recently.

Sad, too, was the fact that these were two strapping animals – roughly scoring 360 and 335, according to a story by the Omaha World-Herald. And only six to 12 elk have been seen in the area.

Fittingly, the two bulls will be mounted together, according to the story.

