MDHA’s Hides for Habitat: Minnesota River Valley Chapter drop-off sites

The Minnesota River Valley Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association is once again collecting deer hides for the MDHA’s Hides for Habitat program.

Hunters can drop hides in bins at the following locations:

Borough Bowl 235 South Ash Street Belle Plaine Cabin Fever Sporting Goods 1550 Arboretum Blvd. Victoria Clancy’s Bar & Pizza Parlor 220 Triangle Lane N. Jordan Eagle’s Club 220 2nd Avenue W. Shakopee Hennens’s Auto Service 807 1st Avenue E. Shakopee Holiday StationStore 1381 Greenwood Court Shakopee Holiday StationStore 102 County Road 37 E. New Prague Home Solutions 520 Faxon Road N. Norwood Young America P & R Taxidermy 4550 Pleasant Street SE Prior Lake Prior Lake Ace Hardware 16820 Duluth Ave. Prior Lake Prior Lake Bait & Tackle 15760 Highway 13 South Prior Lake

Hides are collected the entire month of November. For more information, call 800-450-DEER.