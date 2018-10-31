MDHA’s Hides for Habitat: Minnesota River Valley Chapter drop-off sites

The Minnesota River Valley Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association is once again collecting deer hides for the MDHA’s Hides for Habitat program.

Hunters can drop hides in bins at the following locations:

Borough Bowl 235 South Ash Street Belle Plaine
Cabin Fever Sporting Goods 1550 Arboretum Blvd. Victoria
Clancy’s Bar & Pizza Parlor 220 Triangle Lane N. Jordan
Eagle’s Club 220 2nd Avenue W. Shakopee
Hennens’s Auto Service 807 1st Avenue E. Shakopee
Holiday StationStore 1381 Greenwood Court Shakopee
Holiday StationStore 102 County Road 37 E. New Prague
Home Solutions 520 Faxon Road N. Norwood Young America
P & R Taxidermy 4550 Pleasant Street SE Prior Lake
Prior Lake Ace Hardware 16820 Duluth Ave. Prior Lake
Prior Lake Bait & Tackle 15760 Highway 13 South Prior Lake

Hides are collected the entire month of November. For more information, call 800-450-DEER.

