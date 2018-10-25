Upland Bird Creamy White Chili

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup sliced green onions

**OPTIONAL: 1 Jalapeno pepper finely diced

Approximately 1 lb. (3 ½ cups) cut up COOKED bird meat (pheasant, turkey, quail or partridge meat could be used)

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 3/4 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 can (4 oz.) diced Green Chilies

2 cans (15 oz.) White Cannellini or Great Northern Beans in seasoning, drained

1 can (11 oz.) corn with red and green peppers, drained

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

¾ cup half and half cream

1 1/2 cups Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

DIRECTIONS

Melt the butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, and *if you are using this – the diced jalapeno. Sauté for 4-5 minutes until onion starts to become tender, stirring frequently

Reduce heat to medium-low.

Sprinkle the game meat with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper and stir to coat the meat. Add to the pot.

Stir in the can of green chilies, drained beans, corn mixture and chicken broth and bring this to a slow boil. Reduce to low and add the cream. It’s important to stir constantly to incorporate this while adding. Simmer the mixture 10-15 minutes, stirring frequently.

Gradually add 1 cup of the cheese, stirring constantly until melted and heated through. Check for seasoning. Remove from heat, cover and allow to rest 3-5 minutes. Stir once more then ladle into soup bowls.

Serve with crusty bread or tortilla chips. Garnish with remaining cheese, diced avocado or Jalapeno, fresh chopped cilantro or some of the green onion tips minced into small pieces. If you discovered that the spice level had a little more kick than you intended, you can temper this with a small dollop of sour cream.

NOTES FROM THE KITCHEN: If you prefer your chili to be more chowder-like in consistency, use a wire whisk to fully incorporate 2-3 tablespoons of all purpose flour together with the chicken broth before adding to the pot. As you bring the whole mixture to a boil following the rest of the directions as listed, you’ll notice the thickening action of the flour at work.