With help of a bountiful Sunday, archery harvest climbs well ahead of last year’s pace

(Windigo Images)

Sunday went down as the biggest day of the 2018-19 archery deer season, with a single-day harvest of 1,717 deer.

The day, which followed a slow Saturday — mostly due to high winds across the state — pushed the total harvest to 13,068 deer, which is well ahead of last year’s pace. At the same point in 2017, the harvest stood at 10,912.

So far this season, female deer have made up 66 percent of the harvest.

As of Sunday, the top five counties in the archery season harvest are Pike (404), Fulton (341), Jefferson (305), Macoupin (261), and Adams (259).