Report: Ring-necked duck numbers drop, Canada goose numbers up slightly in some areas

Duck hunting was fairly slow across the state over the past week, but better hunting reports came from southern Minnesota over the weekend when the south duck zone reopened, the Minnesota DNR said in its most recent Minnesota Waterfowl Migration and Hunting Report, released Thursday, Oct. 18.

Species diversity continues to change as more migrant ducks move into the state. Ring-necked duck numbers declined in many areas; Canada goose numbers have improved slightly in some areas.

Corn and soybean harvest should increase with the dry weather forecast and provide lots of field feeding opportunities for ducks and hunters. Wetlands conditions remain good; wild rice stands have deteriorated. Hunter numbers have declined significantly from earlier this season.

The weather forecast calls for colder temperatures, with strong northwest winds on Saturday, but seasonal temperatures to return next week for most of the state.

This report is a compilation of state and federal wildlife manager reports and waterfowl surveys from across Minnesota. This is the fifth report for 2018.