Hunters have strong weekend to eclipse 2017 deer mark

As of Oct. 14, the harvest had included 68 percent female deer.

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

After a slow first week, the state’s deer hunters compiled impressive numbers last week to push the archery harvest total to 7,352 deer through Oct. 14, up from 7,069 for the same period in 2017.

“Participation was relatively light until cooler weather arrived on Thursday; 62 percent of the harvest has occurred since that time,” the Illinois DNR noted in its weekly update on the archery season, which opened Oct. 1.

As of Oct. 16, the harvest stood at 8,158.

As of Oct. 14, the harvest had included 68 percent female deer and 32 percent males (4,971 to 2,381).

The top five counties were Pike (245), Fulton (216), Jefferson (184), JoDaviess (165), and Adams (152).