Wisconsin Outdoor News Fishing Report – Oct. 5, 2018

AMERY AREA

Muskies are hitting suckers on the humps and shallow weed edges of the Apple River, Lake Wapogasset, and Bone Lake. Wapogasset and Bear Trap are giving up a few sunfish and crappies in 12 feet. Pitch Jiggin’ Raps or jigs and minnows in 12 to 18 feet on Half Moon, Balsam, and Wapogasset for walleyes. Bear hunters continue to struggle, due to an abundance of acorns.

Country Store, (715) 268-7482.

ASHLAND AREA

There are also reports of cohos, brown trout, and steelhead in the Brule and Cranberry. Many anglers are fishing with spinners, some with spawn, and flies are very productive. Trollers are doing OK on fish suspending in 30 to 60 feet, with the majority using Dipsey divers and some using downriggers. Smallmouths have still not schooled in their fall haunts, but anglers are catching some beauties.

Angler’s All, (715) 682-5754.

River Rock, (715) 682-3232.

COULEE REGION AREA

Creeks are clear to stained area wide with excellent water temperatures. There are some olives hatching when the sun is off the water, but most of the topwater action has been on beetles, ants, and small hoppers. Subsurface fishing has been solid on pheasant tail type nymphs as well as heavy Euro-style nymphs rolled along the bottom. Leeches and streamers are picking up lots of fish too as trout start to put on the feed bag before the spawn.

Driftless Angler, (608) 637-8779.

CUMBERLAND AREA

This area received 7 inches of rain since last week. Water levels are high, and fishing pressure is light. Bucktails are producing some muskies on Sand Lake, and largemouth bass continue to be caught on most lakes in 8 to 12 feet. A strong acorn crop continues to cause problems for bear hunters sitting over bait. Hunters with dogs are doing better in standing corn fields.

Indianhead Sport Shop, (715) 822-2164

DOOR PENINSULA AND ALGOMA/KEWAUNEE AREA

The 4-year-old king salmon have made their way into the Sturgeon Bay shipping channel, are around the pier heads and are in some of the Lake Michigan tributaries. It’s a great opportunity for shore fishermen and small boat fishermen to get in on some salmon action. Casting and trolling with plugs, spoons and soft plastics along with soaking spawn sacs.

The perch fishing has been excellent and will just continue to get better as we move into October. Best areas include Sturgeon Bay channel, Sawyer Harbor, Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay and the Chaudoir’s Dock areas.

Walleye fishing can be classed as OK. Some of the better areas have been Chaudoir’s Dock, Henderson’s Point, Larsen’s Reef, along with some of the structure to the north of Sturgeon Bay. Crawler harnesses and deep diving crankbaits have been the best during the day and some suspending crankbaits at night fishing a bit shallower.

Howie’s Tackle, (920) 746-9916.

Algoma Chamber of Commerce, (920) 487-3090.

EAGLE RIVER AREA

Weather changes have brought about the water temperature drops that we have been waiting for throughout the area, and expect further drops in the coming weeks. This will bring on turnover on our lakes. It is late this year, but it should be interesting. Water temps are in the 60s and dropping.

Walleye fishing has improved with the decline in water temps and will get better as the fall progresses. While anglers are still getting some fish on crawlers, the switch to minnows is underway. The fish are moving into the holes on the Eagle River Chain, and there have been reports of good fishing in those holes. On the larger lakes we are seeing the beginning of a better bite also. That 15- to 25-foot range on the edges of structure are becoming more active, and a few nice fish have been caught. Watch for turnover on all these lakes, and be prepared to jump lakes if you encounter it.

Bass fishing remains good, with the smallies grouping near deep water rock structure and occasionally now moving to the weeds in search of food. Largemouths are still hitting well in the weeds and cover, but a little deeper as the temps decline.

Muskie anglers are getting the conditions they wait for all year, with the best fishing for trophies coming in the next two months. The the slower moving baits, such as Suicks and Eddie Baits, are now a part of the tackle box. With the temps dropping, the fish will be staging much longer feeding windows in the weeds and in shallower water.

Eagle Sports Center, (715) 479-8804.

GREEN BAY/APPLETON AREA

There has been a transition from mostly walleye fishing to a healthy split between the walleye and muskie anglers. Both groups have struggled to find any consistent success. The few walleye anglers out of the metro launch were lucky to catch a couple of fish for half a day out on the water. On the muskie side of things there was only one fish reported. Anglers attribute this to the warmer water (surface temp around 70 degrees). There were a few walleye and muskie anglers out at the Fox Point/fairgrounds launch, but no fish were reported. Over the past week there have been very few anglers out at Voyager Park, compared to recent weeks. The majority of the fishing effort was on whatever they could catch with a few people targeting catfish. At Duck Creek fishing effort was primarily on yellow perch. Muskie anglers were out in force over the past week at Suamico and Geano Beach. Despite the large increase in effort only a few fish were reported to be caught.

Smokey’s on the Bay Bait, Tackle and Guide Service, (920) 436-0600.

HAYWARD AREA

Muskies are more active and moving shallow. Try big flats and bars with bucktails, jerkbaits, and topwaters, but the live bait bite is starting to go as well. Walleyes are deeper during the day and sliding shallow at low light. Troll crawler harnesses or work jigs and minnows, focusing on points, deep weed edges, and bars. Bass action is decent, with wacky worms, crankbaits, and swim jigs the best bet. Focus on the shallows and make sure to cover water. Panfish are starting to school in deeper water. Use electronics to look for scattered pods and then try small jigs with waxies, leaf worms, and minnows.

Hayward Bait, (715) 634-2921.

Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau, (800) 724-2992.

LAKE MICHIGAN/METRO AREA LAKES

In Sheboygan County, fishing out on the lake was slow for many anglers. Although the water was much calmer, surface temps were averaging in the low 70s and most anglers did not see any action. Anglers stuck mostly to the South Pier and tried their luck with spawn sacs and spoons, but little success was seen throughout the day. Little effort was seen on the Sheboygan River.

In Ozaukee County, many boats coming back to the Port Washington ramp reported no success. The only angler who reported fish caught was using meat rigs, while other anglers attempted to use J-plugs, spoons, flashers, and flies. It was a very quiet fishing on the piers.

In Milwaukee County, morning boaters targeting salmon out of the McKinley were very hit or miss, with quite a few finding little action. Although nowhere near limiting out just yet, there were 15- to 20-pound kings with the occasional lake trout landed near the crowded north and south gaps. A few boaters also found success by heading out to deeper water, 180-plus-feet, reporting fish hitting lines in the colder water 70 feet down on spoons, J-plugs, or flies. Higher fishing pressure occurred at the McKinley Pier, but anglers targeting salmon or brown trout found little success at the end of the pier near the gap and harborside. Anglers targeting salmon by the Summerfest grounds and Lakeshore State Park continue to see little to no action. Estabrook and Kletsch parks on the Milwaukee River are seeing higher pressure; however, few anglers are finding success.

In Racine County, most boaters were having luck trolling spoons and J-Plugs near the mouth of the river. Others are still having luck with silver fish in 100 to 150 feet of water. Most pier anglers were having luck floating spawn and casting spoons. Some chinooks have been caught, with a brown or two in the mix. Chinooks seem to be changing color pretty fast and seem to be staging and starting to run up the river.

In Kenosha County, lots on boaters are staying in the harbor and are jigging spoons and casting spawn sacs. Lots of kings have been reported, but seem to be a day-to-day bite depending on wind. Lots of pier anglers were casting spoons and floating spawn. Only a few anglers have been fishing the Pike River with most luck coming around the river mouth. Anglers having the most luck are floating spawn on a slip bobbers.

DNR hotline, (414) 382-7920.

Smokey’s Bait Shop, (262) 691-0360.

Dick Smith’s Bait, (262) 646 2218.

LAKE WINNEBAGO AREA

Fishermen have been doing pretty good on Butte des Morts and Lake Winnebago on perch and walleyes. Jigging has been working better than any other method. They’re using crawlers over the reefs and rock piles.

Critter’s, (920) 582-0471.

Fox River Bait, (920) 233-7409.

Dutch’s, (920) 922-0311.

MADISON AREA

There are not very many guys out looking for catfish or bluegills, but bluegills have been hitting on weed edges on Lake Mendota. The perch have been in 30-some feet of water. Bass and walleye anglers have been kind of struggling a bit. Lake Monona shore anglers have been doing better than boat anglers – mostly from the trestles.

D&S Bait and Tackle, (608) 244-3474.

Dorn Hardware, (608) 244-5403.

MARATHON COUNTY AREA

Surface temperature of the Eau Claire river at the store was 60 degrees last week. Mixed reports are coming, but things have generally been on the good side. Bluegills of significant size have been reported on the Eau Claire River. Panfish worms and smaller minnows have been the bait of choice. Lake Wausau and the Wisconsin River are yielding catches of multiple species. Crappie, walleye and now muskie reports have been trickling in. With 70 lakes in Marathon County, there’s no lack of opportunity out there.

Riverside Rentals & Bait Shop, (715) 574-1771.

MARINETTE/OCONTO AREA

Anglers report catching walleyes, pike, smallmouth bass, and catfish in the Menominee River. The best bites have come to those trolling or jigging between Bum Island and the mouth. No salmon were observed. Some perch and smallmouth bass were being caught in the lower part of the Peshtigo River, mainly using live bait adjacent to some kind of structure. Fishing for browns and salmon from Little River to the Menominee River has been slow.

In Oconto County, anglers below the dam at Stiles on the Oconto River are still catching panfish on slip bobbers and live bait. No sign of pink salmon or kings have been observed yet. Fishing has slowed a bit on the lower river to the mouth, although some perch and smallmouths are still being caught. Perch and walleye anglers are still catching good numbers of fish from the Pensaukee River to Oconto Park II. Perch anglers are fishing in 6 to 12 feet of water adjacent to weed beds and having good success especially early in the morning – minnows and crawler pieces are working well. Walleye anglers are having success in 16 to 30 feet of water by trolling crawler/harness and large crankbaits.

MINOCQUA/WOODRUFF/LAKE TOMAHAWK AREA

What a difference a few days make. Fall is officially here and it brought heavy rains, strong winds and cool temperatures with it. Fishing slowed briefly, but water temps are dropping and soon fish will be in their fall patterns.

Muskies: Fair to good. With the cooling temps more and more fish are coming on sucker rigs. Nothing huge yet, but with fall coming on look for fish size to get larger.

Smallmouth bass: Good. Despite the weather, smallmouth fishing still remains good, just slow down and downsize presentations in 6 to 14 feet of water over a rock or gravel bottom.

Crappies, bluegills and perch: Fair. Live bait – fatheads – under a slip float on cabbage edges is a good choice for crappies now. For perch, deep wood is still the key. Bluegills are on deep weed edges. Use small worms or wax worms on a Mini-Mite jig.

Walleyes: Fair. A few more walleyes are showing up on jigs tipped with a fathead, chub or crawler. Fish are still on deep structure or points in 18 feet of water all the way down to 25 feet.

Island Sport Shop, (715) 356-4797.

J and J Sports, (715) 277-2616.

SPOONER AREA

Look to Island Lake in 6 to 10 feet for crappies and bluegills. The 5-foot weedlines on Spooner Lake are producing panfish, bass, and some perch. Work the 12- to 20-foot structure on Big McKenzie Lake for crappies and bluegills. Bear hunters continue to report limited activity at their baits.

AAA Sports Shop, (715) 635-3011.