Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 5, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 6: Colfax Sportsmen’s Club, 6 p.m., Whitetail Golf Course, Colfax. For more info call Peggy Richards, 715-704-0493.

Oct. 6: Roche-A-Cri WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cedar Shack, Adams. For more info call Becky Kirsenlph, 608-564-3021.

Oct. 6: Rock River Rescue Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Tom Beyer, 920-988-6965.

Oct. 11: Crivity-High Falls WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rene’s Dining Room, Crivitz. For more info call Brent Wagner, 715-927-0108.

Oct. 13: New Lisbon Sports Club Banquet, New Lisbon Community Center. For more info call Dennis Gosda, 608-562-3808.

Oct. 13: Argyle Fire Dept. Banquet, 5 p.m., Argyle Fire House. For more info call John Leigh, 608=543-3870.

Oct. 15: Jefferson County PF Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Creamery 201, Fort Atkinson. For more info call Travis McDermott, 414-719-2005.

Oct 18: Marathon WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

Oct. 18: Flambeau River RGS Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, Fifield. For more info call Tony, 715-332-5121.

Oct. 20: Big 4+ WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, Florence. For more info call JoAnne Smith, 715-674-2020.

Oct. 25: Great Lakes WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn. Superior. For more info call Jim Shabert, 218-391-0470.

Oct. 25: Stevens Point WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shooters Dining & Recreation Facility, Plover. For more info call Marc Stalter, 715-572-6363.

Oct. 27: Land O’ Lakes WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Inn, Eagle River. For more info call Candy Loppnow, 715-617-3496.

Oct. 27: Iowa County WTU Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville. For more info call Erik Miller, 608-574-4119.

Nov. 1: Kewaunee WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet Hall, Luxemburg. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Nov. 2: South Central Wisconsin WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Peppercorn Banquets, Monroe. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Nov. 3: Flambeau WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Lanes Bar & Eatery, Park Falls. For more info call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

Nov. 7: Western Monroe DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Club 16, Sparta. For more info call Bill Ruhling, 608-343-6501.

Nov. 8: 2018 Fall District Raffle Dinner WTU, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay, For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Dec. 1: WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Jan. 19, 2019: North WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Jan. 23, 2019: Lower Wisconsin River WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City. For more info call Gene Hausner, 608-588-7780.

Jan. 26, 2019: Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 2, 2019: Wisconsin East WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 23, 2019: Southeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

April 27, 2019: Lake Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Village at 170, Kohler. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Tournament/Contest

Oct. 5-7: Phelps Chamber of Commerce Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Phelps Chamber of Commerce. For more info call Celeste Hendrickson, 715-545-3800.

Season Dates

Oct. 9: Black bear (without dogs) season closes (Zone C)

Oct. 9: Black bear (utilizing dogs only) season closes (Zones A, B & D)

Oct. 15: Inland trout season closes.

Oct. 20: Hungarian partridge, pheasant, sharptails, bobwhite quail, & ruffed grouse (Zone b) opens.

Oct. 20: Cottontail (South), raccoon (for residents), fisher, fox, and coyote (trapping) season open.

Oct. 20: Bobcat season opens (period 1)

Oct. 27: Mink & muskrat season opens (statewide except Mississippi River Zone)

Oct. 31: Lake trout season closes on Green Bay and Lake Michigan and tributaries.

Oct. 31: Halloween – Halloween hikes the weekend of Oct. 27-28 and other weekends at various state properties.

Shows

Oct. 5-6: Turtle Lake Fire Dist. Gun Show, Fri. 3-7 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m., Brother’s Event Center. For more info call 715-986-4516.

Dec. 7-9: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Jan. 18-19, 2019: National Fishing Lure Collectors Club Show, Fri. 10-3 p.m., Sat. 9-noon, Sheraton Milwaukee, Brockfield. For more info call Chris Slusar, 262-960-2230.

Feb. 7-10, 2019: La Crosse, Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thur. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 13-17, 2019: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thur. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 13-17, 2019: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thur. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

March 29-31, 2019: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville conference Center. For more info call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Oct. 12-13: Sevenwinds Lodge & Conference Center.

Oct. 26-27: Ready Randy’s Sports & Banquet.

Nov. 9-10: Menomonie Veterans Center (Foxhole Tavern)

Special Events

Jan. 24-27, 2019: North American Versatile Hunting Dog Assoc., Hilton Hotel, Bloomington, MN. For more info call Polly Norman, 847-253-6488.

Education/Seminars

Oct. 15: Onedia County Sheriffs Office, Gun Safety Class, 4-7 p.m., Oneida County Law Enforcement Center. For more info call Sgt Brad Fogerty, 715-361-5201.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

* * *

Sandhill Wildlife Area Events. Box 156, Babcock, WI 54413. For more info call 715-884-2437or www.friendsofsandhill.com

Oct. 27: Crane Watch, 3 p.m.

Dec. 1: Christmas Wreath Workshop, 2-4 p.m.

Archery/Shoots.

Nov. 3, 10, 11: Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club, 9-3 p.m., Wisconsin Rapids. For more info call Sandra Schoenick, 715-424-1698.

Jan. 4, 2019: Manawa Bowhunter, 10 wk Archery League, Bear Lake Resort, Manawa, Sun.. 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., Tues. 6 p.m., 8 p.m. For more info call 920-810-0398.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Willharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 14-15: 20 Target Shoot.

* * *

Winooski Bowmen Clubhouse Schedule of Events, N6744 Sportsman Lane, Plymouth, WI. For more info call Vera Prust, 920-893-8987.

Nov. 11: Venison Dinner, 11 a.m.-?

Meetings

Oct. 18: Green County Conservation League Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Argyle Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Bob 608-214-9594.

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Milwaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sportfisherman Club. Meets 2nd Tues. of each month Sept.-May, 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Steve Todd, 262-370-7486.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

