During hot days of summer, Vermont anglers discouraged from targeting trout

(Photo by Tom Rogers/Vermont Fish & Wildlife)

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Anglers in Vermont are discouraged from fishing for trout during the hot summer days because higher water temperatures can leave the fish in weakened state.

Trout prefer water temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s, but high air temperatures and low water levels have water temperatures climbing above 70 degrees. The higher temperatures leave fish in a weakened state and make it more likely they will die after being released.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Council of Trout Unlimited say that while temperatures remain high, catch-and-release anglers should consider targeting warm-water fish species, such as bass, northern pike, bowfin or panfish.

State biologist Lee Simard added maintaining vegetated areas along streams and rivers is critical to provide shade keeping water cool even as temperatures rise.