Wildlife artists, get ready to show off your depictions of a gadwall

The 2018 winner of the waterfowl stamp contest.

Wildlife artists can submit entries for the 2019 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp contest from Monday, Aug. 20, through 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

The gadwall is the only eligible species for depiction on the 2019 waterfowl stamp.

Artists are prohibited from using any photographic product as part of their finished entries. Winning artists usually issue limited edition prints of the artwork and retain proceeds. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at DNR headquarters in St. Paul.

For more information on stamp contests, guidelines for submitting work and to sign up to receive regular email updates on the stamp contests, visit mndnr.gov/stamps. Contest guidelines are also available from the DNR Information Center by calling 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367.

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and for an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.