Study to focus on lack of sturgeon reproduction in Michigan’s Sturgeon River

Cheboygan, Mich. — Running north along the I-75 corridor in Cheboygan County, the fastest flowing river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula can be found. The Sturgeon River, a tributary of Burt Lake, not only has a current that reaches speeds of 18 to 22 miles per hour but offers rich history and insight.

This 41-mile gem has a history many people aren’t aware of. Even though it’s relatively small, this river was once a spawning hotspot for Great Lakes sturgeon that have a potential of being 6-foot-long and 150 pounds. For many years, these dinosaur-like fish were crown jewels to northern Michigan. That was until overharvesting and habitat destruction almost led them to extinction.

Fast forward to 2018. Stocking efforts have been in place to restore the great lakes sturgeon for many years in Burt Lake and the Sturgeon River, but the population has not been increasing.

Volunteers like Mike Supernault, a former teacher and local biologist, have been a part of the sturgeon stocking efforts on the Sturgeon River. Over the last of 10 years, approximately 10,000 sturgeon fingerlings have been released in the Sturgeon River. Along with volunteer efforts, public knowledge programs are no strange concept. Even with clubs and classroom programs having a large impact on contributing to the restoration of these gentle giants, there still lies a problem.

The sturgeon population in Burt Lake is not growing. During the time they spawn, these fish are not found in the Sturgeon River, the location they were planted. This has many researchers and biologists puzzled. Where are these fish going? Biologists, some with the University of Michigan, believe the answer to this problem lies within the sexual development of the sturgeon. When these fish are sexually mature between 18 and 24 years old, they are not moving into the Sturgeon River to spawn due to their own homing instincts, a product of millions of years of evolution. Supporting this claim could be the fact that the sturgeon stocked in the Sturgeon River are hatched from fish captured out of Black Lake. Upon reaching maturity, the instincts that tell them to breed in a specific location wouldn’t have them charge up the Sturgeon River.

What can be done?

The answer lies within research. A longitudinal study involving volunteers including Supernault, Dr. David Steenstra, the Burt Lake Sturgeon Club, and the University of Michigan, will take place over the next several years. Being able to identify if there are any differences in biological traits regarding homing instincts would lead to knowing whether or not these sex-driven sturgeon are returning to where they were released. The focus of the study is to help the sturgeon to reproduce naturally.

In the field, the initial step to the study calls for obtaining a male and female sexually-mature sturgeon from the Sturgeon River. Hatching and releasing sturgeon once they meet requirements that ensure a significant survival rate would follow.

Monitored sturgeon nursery pens on the Black River, administered with a precise, formulated diet of meal worms and other protein, are crucial to ensuring quality growth. Once the offspring of the native Sturgeon River sturgeon are between four and six inches long, they will be ready to be released. Repeated measures over multiple seasons will provide data.

Diving deeper into evolutionary homing instincts of fish could open the door into more studies on not only how fish managers can be more effective in stocking efforts, but as a staple in biological research as well.

“We need to have some great research. Going forward, we are going to have it. We are very confident that we will validate what we believe is going on,” Steenstra said.

From the mouth of the Sturgeon River at Burt Lake, several miles south to the town of Wolverine, sturgeon are sighted from time to time by hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. This year alone, several have been sighted, some appearing to be six feet long.

Although the Sturgeon River flows swiftly, it offers perfect habitat for spawning. Gravel beds, slack water and other means of structure create ideal spots for eggs to eventually be laid and fertilized. More spawning locations will be created and areas will be cleared out if necessary.

With such a great resource being worked back into place, sturgeon protection will be necessary. While spawning, the sturgeon are an easy target for poachers. Not only are they a large target in a small body of water, the sturgeon also are not skittish of humans during this time. When these fish are going into their mating ritual, they have been known to become so focused that they are oblivious to a person standing in the river, waiting to wrongfully take a valuable resource. Heavy monitoring with the help of local citizens and law enforcement will play a very large role in ensuring that the mating sturgeon are safe.

The biology of these creatures is nothing short of magnificent. Females can generally live to be 100 years old, while males top off between 55 and 60 years. One-third of a female’s weight can be lost during to the spawn. This is due to the fact they can release 1 million eggs at a time. A male gamete is so abundant during mating, just about every egg will be fertilized.

Hard-working volunteers in the field and harder working minds in the research lab will be what brings back the population of the Great Lakes sturgeon in the Sturgeon River. The end goal is to eventually have a sturgeon fishing season again on Burt Lake.

The potential this study has creates hope for the future of this river and surrounding ecosystem.